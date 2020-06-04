Allegiant Stadium lanai doors open to reveal Al Davis torch

The 85-foot Al Davis memorial torch that spans multiple levels of the stadium could be seen towering over the main entrance on the north end of the $2 billion stadium.

The Al Davis memorial torch seen through the open lanai doors at Allegiant Stadium on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Mick Akers/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

For the first time in months the massive lanai doors on Allegiant Stadium opened, revealing the shining light of the stadium.

What is the largest 3D-printed object in the world, according to Don Webb, chief operating officer of the Raiders’ construction subsidiary, coupled with the lanai doors, will serve as a centerpiece in a stadium filled with notable features.

The torch is made of carbon fiber and aluminum. It won’t have an actual flame in it; it will be a mixture of lights and special effects.

The lanai doors are retractable doors that open on game and event days, weather permitting, giving the 65,000-seat stadium an open feel.

A 55,000 square-foot peristyle club will encircle the torch. It is one of nine clubs in the stadium but it’s the only one open to any attendee who purchased a ticket for a stadium event.

With the doors open, fans have a spectacular view of the Strip to the northeast.

