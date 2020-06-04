Allegiant Stadium lanai doors open to reveal Al Davis torch
The 85-foot Al Davis memorial torch that spans multiple levels of the stadium could be seen towering over the main entrance on the north end of the $2 billion stadium.
For the first time in months the massive lanai doors on Allegiant Stadium opened, revealing the shining light of the stadium.
What is the largest 3D-printed object in the world, according to Don Webb, chief operating officer of the Raiders’ construction subsidiary, coupled with the lanai doors, will serve as a centerpiece in a stadium filled with notable features.
The torch is made of carbon fiber and aluminum. It won’t have an actual flame in it; it will be a mixture of lights and special effects.
The lanai doors are retractable doors that open on game and event days, weather permitting, giving the 65,000-seat stadium an open feel.
A 55,000 square-foot peristyle club will encircle the torch. It is one of nine clubs in the stadium but it’s the only one open to any attendee who purchased a ticket for a stadium event.
With the doors open, fans have a spectacular view of the Strip to the northeast.
