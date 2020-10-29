Allegiant Stadium looking to host private holiday parties

With Allegiant Stadium sitting empty during Raiders home games and a limited number of tickets available to UNLV football games, there is another way to get inside the $2 billion facility.

The Coors Light Landing space inside Allegiant Stadium which includes the 93-foot-tall Al Davis Memorial Torch. (Mick Akers/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Some great seats are available in the Twitch Lounge during an Allegiant Stadium tour on Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A look inside the Twitch Lounge inside Allegiant Stadium. (Mick Akers/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Artist's rendering of the Woodbridge by Robert Mondavi bar inside the 26,000-square-foot Modelo Cantina Club at Allegiant Stadium. (Modelo)

Holiday party packages are being offered at the stadium with the majority of its 10 event spaces available to book. Party dates from Dec. 1-7 are available with pricing starting at $300 per person for three-hour events and a maximum capacity of 250.

“With full compliance of all governmental regulations required,” said Marc Badain, Raiders president.

Catering for all events is provided by Silver and Black Hospitality, the Levy Restaurants stadium caterer, with each package including hors d’oeuvres, appetizers, salads, a main course, sides and dessert.

Packages include a three-hour beer and wine package, with upgrade options available.

A handful of events are already under contract, with other groups showing significant interest in hosting an event there, Badain said.

To add a Raiders element to each party, the Raiderettes will be in attendance in holiday uniforms. If they aren’t available, the team’s mascot, Raider Rusher, or a Raiders alumnus will be present in their place.

Here’s a look at the six main event spaces:

The field

The field level of Allegiant Stadium boasts 95,000 square feet of event space, able to hold up to 3,500 guests for a reception or 2,500 people for a banquet when COVID-19 measures aren’t in place. The turf can include UNLV or Raiders branding, or it can be removed to utilize the concrete floor.

Coors Light Landing

The Coors Light Landing is a 24,000-square-foot space on the 200 level at the north end of stadium that features the operable 80-foot-tall lanai doors, with a view of the Las Vegas Strip. The centerpiece of the event space is the 93-foot-tall Al Davis Memorial Torch and the surrounding bar.

The space can fit up to 1,600 people for a reception and up to 500 for a banquet under usual circumstances.

Credit One Bank Club

The Credit One Bank Club is located field level overlooking the 50-yard line on the west side of the stadium. It features 9,400 square feet of event space that can hold up to 300 guests for a reception or 150 people for a banquet.

Champions Club

The Champions Club is a 9,700-square-foot field level space overlooking the 50-yard line on the east side of the stadium. The space can fit up to 300 people for a reception or 150 for a banquet.

Modelo Cantina Club

The Modelo Cantina Club is a 20,600-square-foot space that can fit up to 1,300 people for a reception or 300 for a banquet. It includes multiple bars and restroom areas with several television screens throughout the space.

Twitch Lounge

The Twitch Lounge is another 20,600-square-foot space that can fit up to 1,300 people for a reception or 300 for a banquet. It includes multiple bars and restroom areas with several television screens throughout the space.

