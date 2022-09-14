Allegiant Stadium offering checkout-less concession transactions

Allegiant Stadium now allows patrons to purchase concessions at the $2 billion facility without having to check out.

Raiders fans arrive before the start an NFL preseason football game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Through a partnership with checkout-free, AI driven platform Zippin, stores operated by concessionaire partner Levy on the 300 level of the stadium allow fans to grab their refreshments and go during stadium events.

All fans have to do is tap a credit card or scan a QR code to enter a Zippin-powered store, then pick the items they want while software utilizing overhead cameras and sensors automatically identifies any items picked or put back. That builds a virtual shopping cart for each patron.

“The frictionless economy is gaining momentum as shoppers, fans and travelers demand easier, faster, and more convenient ways to get things done,” Krishna Motukui, Zippin co-founder and CEO said in a statement. “We see a big opportunity to dedicate currently unused space to retail in numerous locations from narrow concourses in venues and airports, to high-traffic walkways on college campuses.”

The offering was first made available in August, and through the first four games, there’s been a 66 percent increase in service speed and a 45 percent bump in concession growth, according to Zippin. The select stores, named America First Smart Shop, in partnership with America First Credit Union, offer over a dozen types of beer, canned cocktails, seltzers, non-alcoholic beverages and snack items.

“We are always looking ahead to what can make our fan experience even better, and Zippin’s advanced technology offers guests a speedy service, with a variety of great options in four easy-access locations on the 300 level of the stadium,” Sandra Douglass Morgan, Raiders president said in a statement. “With no checkout process, guests don’t have to worry about missing the next big play.”

America First Smart Shops will be available for fans during the Raiders home opener Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals.

