Allegiant Stadium signs of progress seen as scaffolding comes down — PHOTOS

Crews at Allegiant Stadium begin to take down scaffolding on Tuesday, May 19, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Crews at Allegiant Stadium are reflected in the exterior panels as they begin to take down scaffoldingon Tuesday, May 19, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

What goes up must come down, and on Tuesday, scaffolding around Allegiant Stadium, the future home of the Las Vegas Raiders and UNLV Rebels, was being dismantled.

Construction has continued at the 65,000-seat, $2 billion stadium throughout the coronavirus pandemic. More than a dozen workers have tested positive for COVID-19.

The final roof panels were installed a little over a month ago. And only a week ago on May 13, crews started installing sod for Allegiant’s grass field.

Garth Brooks is scheduled to christen Allegiant Stadium with an Aug. 22 concert.

The Raiders first home game is scheduled for Sept. 21 against future Hall of Fame quarterback Drew Brees and the New Orleans Saints.

But because of the coronavirus pandemic, questions remain about the Brooks concert and if fans will be able to stream into Allegiant watch football.

The Las Vegas Stadium Authority meets later this week.