Allegiant Stadium staking its claim on Las Vegas skyline

As Allegiant Stadium rises from the ground its place in the Las Vegas skyline has come into form.

As Allegiant Stadium rises from the ground, its place in the Las Vegas skyline has come into form.

In a video released by the Las Vegas Raiders, nighttime drone footage show the $2 billion, 65,00-seat stadium fits right in with other notable structures in the resort corridor.

The world famous Las Vegas Strip serves as a spectacular backdrop for the stadium sitting just off Interstate 15 and Russell Road, with the bright lights reflecting off the dark tinted glass during the nighttime hours.

Crews have installed the first illuminated signage, fully enclosed the stadium with its exterior curtain wall and have been progressively adding to the landscaping surrounding the stadium.

Inside seat installation continues, some signage work is occurring and the first of several video boards have been installed, as work on the ground-level field tray system is working toward completion.

Although not a traditional resort structure Southern Nevada is known for, the future home of the Raiders and UNLV football will be a perfect fit in the Las Vegas skyline.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.