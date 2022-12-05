Allegiant Stadium surpasses 2M attendee mark

Through the first 15 months that fans have been allowed in Allegiant Stadium, over 2 million people have attended events at the $2 billion facility.

Fans pack Allegiant Stadium on Sept. 18, 2022, as the Raiders take on the Arizona Cardinals. (Mick Akers/Las Vegas Review-Journal.)

Raiders fans Carlos Aragon, left, and Willam Flores, right, pose for a photo with Arizona Cardinals fan Dan Gastelum prior to an NFL game between the Raiders and Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium, on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Through the first 15 months that fans have been allowed inside Allegiant Stadium, over 2 million people have attended events at the $2 billion facility.

Through Sept. 30, Allegiant Stadium welcomed 2.16 million fans between the various events held at the stadium, according to Las Vegas Stadium Authority data.

“Each of the two million fans who have attended events at Allegiant Stadium have helped contribute to our local economy,” said Clark County Commissioner Michael Naft, whose district incudes the stadium. “They have helped provide jobs to locals and have been part of something Las Vegans could have once only dreamed of. It is a statement to the world that we truly are the Greatest Arena On Earth and a point of personal pride to those of us who grew up in this community.”

Completed July 31, 2020, the 1.8 million-square-foot building sat fanless for the better part of its first year during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The third quarter of 2022 saw the most fans attend events in a three-month time span, with 642,576 people taking in everything from large ticketed events to small private gatherings.

Concerts were king in the third quarter at the stadium, drawing 332,945 fans. NFL games saw 153,180 fans. Other ticketed events drew 119,307 people, while UNLV football games brought in 30,774 fans.

The top-attended event at the stadium during that span was El Classico, the soccer mega-match between Real Madrid and Barcelona, which drew 57, 962 fans.

The Raiders-Arizona Cardinals game Sept. 18 drew 57,032 and marked the event that attendance passed the 2 million threshold.

The Raiders-New England Patriots preseason matchup saw 48,636. Bad Bunny (night two) brought 48,272 fans, and the Raiders-Minnesota Vikings preseason game drew 47,512 people.

