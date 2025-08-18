Allegiant Stadium surpasses 6M guests, room tax revenue collection on pace

Events at Allegiant Stadium have drawn 6.3 million fans since 2021, when the $2 billion facility began hosting events with fans.

Brian Johnson of AC/DC performs during their “Power Up” tour stop at Allegiant Stadium on April 26, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Events at Allegiant Stadium have drawn 6.3 million fans since 2021, when the $2 billion facility began hosting events with fans.

The second quarter of 2025 saw 481,994 fans attend various events at the five-year-old stadium, pushing the all-time total over the 6 million mark, according to Las Vegas Stadium Authority data.

Attendance at the 23 events held between April and June was led by the 301,553 people who attended six concerts, with 148,714 people attending other ticketed events and 31,727 attending private events.

WrestleMania saw a two-day actual attendance number — representing fans who had their tickets scanned at entry gates — of 118,641 for the mega-event held April 19 and 20. That figure is slightly lower than the announced crowd — or tickets sold to an event — of 124,693 fans.

The actual attendance usually varies from announced attendance because not all fans who possess a ticket to an event show up to attend.

WrestleMania proved to be a major tourism draw, as an average of 82.5 percent of attendees for the two days of wrestling action were from out of town, according to the stadium authority report.

Concerts, the biggest total draw in the quarter, were led by the Post Malone concert with 53,738 attendees (69 percent from out of town), followed by the Kendrick Lamar concert with 52,328 (66 percent), two nights of Coldplay with 50,518 (79 percent) and 49,950 (77 percent), AC/DC with 48,899 (78 percent) and Shakira with 46,120 (59 percent).

The amount of visitors to Allegiant Stadium hailing from outside of Southern Nevada has surpassed initial expectations. Las Vegas Stadium Authority Chairman Steve Hill said last month that initial projections were that 450,000 people a year would plan a trip to Las Vegas with attending an event at Allegiant Stadium as the main reason. That number has been coming in at between 750,000 and 800,000, Hill said.

Attendance for the 14 private events held at the stadium during the second quarter ranged from 64 to 12,340 attendees.

Room tax revenue

Between March 2017 and May, the 0.88 percent stadium tax on hotel rooms in Clark County generated $411.2 million in revenue. That is 3.1 percent above the budgeted amount. The room tax revenue collected is being used to repay bonds taken out by Clark County tied to the $750 million in public money that went toward the construction of the $2 billion stadium.

During the two months of the second quarter reported in the stadium authority’s room tax revenue summary, April saw $5.6 million generated, up 3.5 percent compared with April 2024, with May seeing $5.7 million in revenue, down 6.3 percent compared with May 2024. June’s room tax figures were not included in the report.

As part of Senate Bill 1, the law that awarded the $750 million in public funding to the Raiders, a debt reserve fund was set up to handle two full years of stadium bond payments, if no room tax revenue was being collected. The debt reserve is funded by a portion of room tax revenue left over each year, once the biannual stadium bond payments are made by Clark County.

The room reserve fund was tapped twice by Clark County, once in 2020 and again in 2021, tied to impacts that the coronavirus pandemic had on Las Vegas visitation. At the height of the pandemic, Las Vegas resorts were closed for a stretch of 72 days, during which $0 in room tax revenue was generated.

The reserve fund has since been fully funded at $90.2 million, and can be tapped, if needed, as Las Vegas has seen a downturn in tourism in recent months. The reserve account is now in excess of $100 million, Hill noted last month.

“That ultimately will be used to pay off the bonds early,” Hill said. “That number (the reserve account total) will just continue to grow.”

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on X.