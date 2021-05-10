Allegiant Stadium to feature end zone nightclub

The 11,000 square foot Wynn Field Club is set to bring the party to the north end zone of the $2 billion stadium, Wynn Resorts announced Monday.

The Wynn Field Club located in the north end zone of Allegiant Stadium. (Courtesy: Anthony Mair.)

Clubbing has become a Las Vegas staple over the years so it’s only fitting that people attending events at Allegiant Stadium will be able to get in on the fun, while also taking in the action.

The 11,000 square foot Wynn Field Club is set to bring the party to the north end zone of the $2 billion stadium, Wynn Resorts announced Monday. Additionally, Wynn Resorts was dubbed the official nightlife and gaming partner of the Raiders and Allegiant Stadium.

Featuring everything one would expect from a high-end nightclub in Las Vegas, the space includes premium bottle service, two DJ booths that will feature acts from Wynn’s DJ roster, 42 televisions, a 9-foot-by-35-foot LED screen and a 45,000-watt sound system.

“The Wynn team specializes in creating one-of-a-kind quality guest experiences,” Matt Maddox, CEO of Wynn Resorts said in a statement. “The Wynn Field Club is no exception.”

The club will be open for all stadium events and reservations will be required to enter the space.

Wynn Resorts also is a founding sponsor of the stadium and will have access to special events, behind-the-scenes experiences, and branding opportunities.

“Allegiant Stadium welcomes the addition of the Wynn Field Club, where guests will be able to enjoy a distinctive stadium experience that is one-of-a-kind in the sports and entertainment capital of the world,” said Raiders President Marc Badain in a statement.

