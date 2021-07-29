Allegiant Stadium traffic plan updates in place for Sunday’s Gold Cup final

After the complaints came raining in from concertgoers that attended the first major events with crowds at Allegiant Stadium, officials are looking to address those issues for this weekend’s Concacaf Gold Cup final.

People line up on the Hacienda Avenue bridge to enter Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas for the Illenium concert, Saturday, July 3, 2021. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

The sold-out soccer event Sunday will feature a match between the winners of U.S. versus Qatar and Mexico versus Canada and the tens of thousands of fans should have a better experience traveling to and from the stadium.

Clark County Commissioner Michael Naft said numerous meetings between area stakeholders have taken place since the Garth Brooks show earlier in July to address the needed changes ahead of Sunday.

The focus was on public safety, especially for those walking across the Hacienda Avenue Bridge to and from the Las Vegas Strip. Las Vegas matched its all-time record high temperature of 117 degrees on July 10, the date of the Brooks concert, and both staff and event attendees reported heat-related issues.

Although it won’t be nearly as hot Sunday, with temperatures expected to around 105 degrees, there will be more areas for fans to catch a break from the sweltering heat.

“There were issues that emanated from the heat that day, but of course it’s going to be hot a couple months out of the year, so that’s something we always have to plan for at that venue,” Naft said. “An increase of water stations, an increase in shade structures, those are all going to be implemented.”

Employees will also be provided with umbrellas to help lessen the impacts of heat and more staffing will be on hand to adequately handle traffic control.

A major complaint from those who either drove or took a taxicab or ride hailing company to the Brooks concert was a lack of wayfinding signage. This was particularly troublesome since some two-way streets around the stadium are converted to one-way streets on event days.

“Much more significant signage will be on site helping direct people to the right places,” Naft said. “That’s something we know that could have been done better at the first two events and something I think will be noticeable.”

Naft also recommended that taxi and ride hailing drivers educate themselves on the area beforehand to have a better idea of where they are heading.

Additionally, there will be more assistance for event-goers with disabilities, which Naft he received several calls about.

“There will be more opportunities for people to take rides across the Hacienda bridge on golf carts,” Naft noted. “There will be a better ADA dropoff area, closer to the stadium and marked better so people with any mobility issues know where to go.”

Once attendees are inside Sunday, they’ll have to adhere to the return of the mandate that everyone, vaccinated for the coronavirus or not, must wear a mask that covers their nose and mouth when not actively eating or drinking. Although that regulation goes back into effect Friday, just two days before the event, Naft said he doesn’t anticipate that being an issue.

“That will be on the stadium operator,” Naft said. “It’ll certainly be the biggest event where masks are required that we’ve had. You’ll also see the work that they’ve done with the health district to make sure signage is posted and to make sure they’re enforcing that from a licensee perspective. All over the world people are having fun and pleasant game day and event experiences while wearing a mask, so I don’t think it’s going to negatively impact the way people experience the event.”

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.