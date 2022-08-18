Allegiant Stadium welcomes nearly 1.3M fans in 9 months

Raiders games alone drew more than 540,000 to the $2 billion facility in its first nine months of operations with fans allowed inside.

Invited dignitaries join Raiders owner Mark Davis before fans during the official ribbon-cutting ceremony before the Raiders home opening preseason NFL football game versus the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Allegiant Stadium welcomed nearly 1.3 million guests in its first nine months of operations with fans allowed inside the $2 billion facility.

The Las Vegas Stadium Authority board is scheduled Thursday to receive a report on how the stadium was utilized in its first year in operation with attendees permitted inside.

Raiders games have led the way with 547,026 attendees during the 2021-22 NFL season. Other ticketed events, outside of concerts or UNLV games, drew 326,268 fans, according to data available through March 31. Concerts drew 249,111 people through March, and UNLV games drew 93,652 fans.

Private events proved to be popular as well with 58,256 people attending those non-ticketed gatherings.

The second show with fans in the stadium’s history, a concert by Garth Brooks, is the top attended event thus far with 63,000 fans. The Raiders’ playoff-clinching win over the Los Angeles Chargers in January is second with 58,871. The home regular-season opener against the Baltimore Ravens saw 57,000 fans. The CONCACAF Gold Cup soccer match drew 55,000, and the Kansas City Chiefs’ first game in front of fans in Las Vegas had 54,928 attendees.

Events occurring in the second quarter of this year are primed to shoot the attendance total even higher, with four sold-out BTS shows in April and several high-profile soccer matches, including Barcelona vs. Real Madrid in June.

Not only was the stadium a huge hit in drawing fans, but it was equally as impressive from the experience standpoint.

Allegiant Stadium was named the top NFL stadium for game day satisfaction by a “Voice of the Fan” survey conducted by the league. The Clark County Commission this week recognized the Raiders and other community stakeholders involved in stadium operations for the accolade.

“The fact that we were given the Voice of the Fan designation in our first operating year at the stadium is just a tremendous honor,” said Raiders President Sandra Douglass Morgan, who was among those at the board meeting Tuesday.

