Allegiant Stadium: What upgrades are expected over the next 5 years

Allegiant Stadium serves as one of the top venues in the world, and the Raiders are tasked with keeping the now six-year-old facility in top form.

Backed by the requirements of Senate Bill 1 that helped fund the stadium, the Raiders have made continuous upgrades to the 65,000-fan capacity stadium over the past five years upgrading several areas of the stadium, including adding more suites in 2023.

The focus on keeping up on the stadium has paid off. The $2 billion facility has been the top-grossing stadium in the U.S. for two straight years, taking in $281 million in gross revenue last year, according to Billboard Magazine. The stadium is nearing the 7 million fan mark, a mark that should be reached by the end of 2025.

There is a list of capital improvements planned in and around the stadium over the next five years, aimed at keeping the facility up to par and keeping visitors coming back for years to come.

There are three main categories of upgrades: replacing vital infrastructure, strengthening safety and security and enhancing the guest experience, Chris Sotiropulos, Raiders vice president of stadium operations told the Las Vegas Stadium Authority at the board’s Dec. 4 meeting.

“We view ourselves as a premiere destination, and the safety standards that we implement need to reinforce that,” Sotiropulos said.

Within the next one to two years, planned upgrades include:

— Swapping static signage at stadium parking lot entrances to programmable LED signs.

— Upgrading the video surveillance system throughout the seating bowl of the facility.

— Refurbishing the field tray that moves the Raiders natural grass field in and out of the stadium. The tray sits outside when not in use to give the turf a healthy dose of natural sunlight.

— Replacing equipment batteries with more sustainable options to extend the life of crucial stadium systems.

Within the next two to three years, the following upgrade projects are planned:

— Upgrading the video control room with the latest technology to stay in compliance with NFL and broadcast standards.

— Replacing the public address system to improve sound quality to support Raiders and UNLV football games and other major future events possible for the stadium including the Super Bowl, College Football Playoff championship, the NCAA Final Four and college football bowl games.

Within the next three to five years the following upgrade projects are planned:

— Repaving the parking lots to address expected wear over time.

— Upgrading the interior LED displays to improve visuals and energy efficiency.

— Upgrading exterior LED displays, including the massive media mesh screen located on the Interstate 15-facing side of the stadium.

