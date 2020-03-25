Allegiant Stadium worker tests positive for coronavirus

Workers on the site were already adhering to the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, according to a news release.

The Raiders Allegiant Stadium construction site in Las Vegas, Wednesday, March 18, 2020. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

A worker at Allegiant Stadium tested positive for COVID-19, according to stadium officials who were notified Wednesday.

Workers at the site already were adhering to the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention guidelines — including social distancing protocols — so the worker was not in close contact with any other project workers and has been off-site since last week, according to Mortenson-McCarthy, the joint venture leading the project’s construction.

The worker who tested positive for the novel coronavirus is self-isolating for 14 days and will not return to work until cleared to do so, a news release said.

“Mortenson-McCarthy previously implemented stringent cleaning protocols on the project consistent with CDC guidelines,” the release said. “In accordance with those protocols, the area where the worker had been assigned, and the surrounding vicinity, was immediately shut down and sanitized.”

Work continues in other areas of the stadium project that remain unaffected by the positive test.

Mortenson-McCarthy has implemented preventative policies and procedures on the project to minimize the risk of coronavirus:

-Strict CDC guidance including directing team members who feel sick or have health-related concerns to stay home.

-A verbal health screen of all workers conducted prior to beginning work on site.

-Implementing social distancing and recommended personal hygiene practices.

-Reduced concentrations of workers.

-Increased sanitation and cleaning throughout the project site including high traffic areas, which are sanitized multiple times per day. Those areas are further monitored to ensure appropriate social distancing.

-Hand wash stations and sanitizers are available throughout the stadium site.

-Working with customers and trade partners to adjust workflows as necessary.

-Utilizing teleconferencing where applicable.

-Suspension of large group activities as of March 16.

“Our highest priority is the health and safety of our team members, project partners and the community,” the news release said. “We will continue to follow guidance issued by the CDC along with local, state, and federal health authorities. We will implement further changes or adjustments as needed to help protect the health and safety of everyone on the project.”

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.