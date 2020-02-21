Allegiant Stadium’s ‘big lift’ was big gift to fans on Valentine’s Day
The Review-Journal’s Cassie Soto and Rick Velotta talk about the roof, new seats and work to complete the 9,500-ton field tray in the Vegas Nation Stadium Show.
Allegiant Stadium’s “big lift” turned out to be a Valentine’s Day big gift for fans worried about the completion of the 7-acre translucent plastic polymer roof, a signature attraction of the Las Vegas Raiders’ 65,000-seat future home.
The Mortenson-McCarthy Joint Venture building the $2 billion stadium tweeted the “big lift” was completed Feb. 14. Since then, safety netting has been installed to enable workers to start putting in the metal framing for the roof.
