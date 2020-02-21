Allegiant Stadium’s ‘big lift’ was big gift to fans on Valentine’s Day

The Review-Journal’s Cassie Soto and Rick Velotta talk about the roof, new seats and work to complete the 9,500-ton field tray in the Vegas Nation Stadium Show.

Allegiant Stadium roof takes next step towards completion (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Construction crews on the field level of the the Raiders Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

The Raiders Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Construction workers prepare a section of the field tray to pour cement at the Raiders Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Construction workers prepare a section of the field tray to pour cement at the Raiders Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Netting is installed on top of the steel cable net system at the Raiders Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Newly installed seating is seen during a tour of the Raiders Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Netting is installed on top of the steel cable net system at the Raiders Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

The view of the Luxor from inside the Raiders Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

The field tray tracks inside the Raiders Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Newly installed seating is seen during a tour of the Raiders Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

The steel cable net system at the Raiders Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Construction crews on the field level of the the Raiders Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

The view inside the Raiders Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Construction workers prepare a section of the field tray to pour cement at the Raiders Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Construction workers prepare a section of the field tray to pour cement at the Raiders Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Allegiant Stadium’s “big lift” turned out to be a Valentine’s Day big gift for fans worried about the completion of the 7-acre translucent plastic polymer roof, a signature attraction of the Las Vegas Raiders’ 65,000-seat future home.

The Mortenson-McCarthy Joint Venture building the $2 billion stadium tweeted the “big lift” was completed Feb. 14. Since then, safety netting has been installed to enable workers to start putting in the metal framing for the roof.

The Review-Journal’s Cassie Soto and Rick Velotta talk about the roof, the installation of new seats and preparations for completing the 9,500-ton field tray in the latest edition of the Vegas Nation Stadium Show.

