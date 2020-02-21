49°F
Allegiant Stadium’s ‘big lift’ was big gift to fans on Valentine’s Day

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 21, 2020 - 9:05 am
 

Allegiant Stadium’s “big lift” turned out to be a Valentine’s Day big gift for fans worried about the completion of the 7-acre translucent plastic polymer roof, a signature attraction of the Las Vegas Raiders’ 65,000-seat future home.

The Mortenson-McCarthy Joint Venture building the $2 billion stadium tweeted the “big lift” was completed Feb. 14. Since then, safety netting has been installed to enable workers to start putting in the metal framing for the roof.

The Review-Journal’s Cassie Soto and Rick Velotta talk about the roof, the installation of new seats and preparations for completing the 9,500-ton field tray in the latest edition of the Vegas Nation Stadium Show.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.

