Bank of Nevada signs partnership with Raiders, Allegiant Stadium

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 31, 2019 - 1:58 pm
 

The Raiders continued scoring business partnerships tied to their move to Las Vegas and Allegiant Stadium, inking a deal with Bank of Nevada.

Kicking off in 2020, the partnership involves programs connecting the Southern Nevada business community and programs in public schools.

“We are thrilled to be a partner of the Raiders and Allegiant Stadium as we embark on a dynamic new chapter for Southern Nevada,” said John Guedry, division CEO, Bank of Nevada in a statement Wednesday. “As the future hometown of the Raiders, Las Vegas is on the cusp of a new and exciting future that will bring many positive impacts to Southern Nevada’s workforce, construction industry, business community, tourism and many other sectors of our economy.”

The agreement includes recognition for Bank of Nevada as a partner of the Raiders Business Alliance, a group of corporate, community and business partners that will meet throughout the year to address issues faced by Southern Nevada businesses.

Bank of Nevada will also look to help improve educational outcomes in Nevada’s public schools through the Raiders STEAM Blitz education initiative.

The Raiders and Bank of Nevada will work with the Steam Academy, made up of students at multiple middle schools giving them experience in science, technology, engineering, arts and math (STEAM) learning programs. The Raiders STEAM Blitz event will be held annually at Allegiant Stadium and provide participating middle schools with a $1,000 donation from Bank of Nevada.

“The Raiders are proud to partner with Bank of Nevada on programs and activations that not only impact the business industry, but also make positive contributions to the Southern Nevada community,” said Raiders President Marc Badain in a statement.

Bank of Nevada has been involved with such programs in the past, hosting the Business + Education Engaged Summit, which encourages business leaders to become involved in supporting public education and local schools.

Bank of Nevada is also a supporter of the nonprofit organization, Green Our Planet, which places gardens on school campuses and provides teachers with STEM curriculum that involves the garden into everyday classroom activities.

The program has placed over 170 outdoor gardens and dozens of hydroponic gardens in Las Vegas area school campuses.

“Bank of Nevada is dedicated to supporting initiatives that improve public education and better prepare today’s students for tomorrow’s changing workforce,” Guedry said. “By increasing student achievement, we are able to attract new industries to the state and grow our economy. The Raiders understand the critical connection between education and economic growth, and like Bank of Nevada, are passionate about supporting these important efforts.”

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.

