Blackhurst, White reappointed to Stadium Authority board
Jan Jones Blackhurst and Tommy White on Tuesday were reappointed to the Las Vegas Stadium Authority by the Clark County Commission, disappointing dozens of Culinary Union members who jammed into commission chambers in support of Geoconda Arguello-Kline.
Commissioners voted unanimously for Blackhurst, a member of the Caesars Entertainment Corp. board of directors, and 5-2 for White, secretary-treasurer of Laborers Local 872.
Commissioners Justin Jones and Tick Segerblom opposed White’s reappointment, favoring Arguello-Kline in a bid to bring additional diversity to the board’s membership.
Blackhurst and White have been members of the nine-member Stadium Authority since its inception.
Arguello-Kline has more than 30 years’ experience in the hospitality industry and Culinary Union members viewed that experience as invaluable at a time when front-line service employees will soon be hired for the 65,000-seat, $2 billion stadium scheduled to open in August.
Culinary members, many of them wearing red shirts with “Geo” on the front and “Hospitality Nation” on the back, jammed commission chambers to capacity.
