Board close to approval of Las Vegas Raiders stadium deal — LIVESTREAM

The Las Vegas Stadium Authority puts the finishing touches on a series of documents Wednesday that will pave the way to final approval of a stadium development agreement with the Oakland Raiders.

A Las Vegas Stadium Authority meeting at the Clark County Commission Chambers in Las Vegas, Thursday, March 1, 2018. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

The meeting begins at 9 a.m. at the Clark County Government Center and will be livestreamed.

The authority board is meeting a day after NFL owners reviewed and consented to dozens of documents related to the development agreement, including a non-relocation agreement, a joint-use agreement with UNLV and findings as to the financial position of the team as required by Senate Bill 1. The Raiders plan to have its new stadium completed by the summer of 2020 and play its first season in Southern Nevada that year.

Board members have reviewed most of the documents in prior meetings, but final approval Wednesday will tie up all loose ends, completing a process that began in January 2016.

