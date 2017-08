The Las Vegas Stadium Authority will get its first look at financing details for the planned 65,000-seat domed football stadium when it meets Thursday.

A rendering of the Las Vegas Raiders stadium project. (MANICA Architecture)

The Las Vegas Stadium Authority will get its first look at financing details for the planned 65,000-seat domed football stadium when it meets Thursday.

The meeting began at 1 p.m. at the Clark County Government Center’s commission chambers.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.