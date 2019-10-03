83°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Stadium

Businesses concerned by plans to close Hacienda for stadium events

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 3, 2019 - 3:07 pm
 

With up to 30,000 fans expected to use the Hacienda Avenue bridge to travel between the Las Vegas Strip and Allegiant Stadium for Raiders games, officials want to ensure the trek to the stadium is a walk in the park.

Clark County plans to close Hacienda from Polaris Avenue on the west to the Mandalay Bay parking garage entrance on the east during major events at the $2 billion, 65,000-seat stadium, according to Dennis Cederburg, director of planning for the county.


Depending on the event, whether it’s a sold out Raiders football game or a smaller concert, the length and size of the bridge’s closure will vary, with some events requiring only a partial closure of Hacienda, Cederburg said.

“Some events may only have to use the widened sidewalk that’s being constructed by the stadium,” Cederburg said. “Some may only use half the street, leaving one lane open in each direction.”

Limited vehicle access would remain between Polaris and Aldebaran Avenue for shuttle pickups and dropoffs.

Events needing to shut down Hacienda will be required to file for a special events permit, which are subject to county, police and fire department approval. Advance notice will be sent out to area businesses ahead of any event-related closures.

Still, some businesses in the area are worried about the impact of closing Hacienda will have on them.

David Diffley of Lewis Operating Group, whose office has been on Polaris for about 30 years and has owned a business park located directly across Hacienda from the stadium just as long, said he was concerned about how many events each year would lead to closures of Hacienda.

“We have not heard any details about how it would work,” Diffley said. “There is a significant difference if there are eight games and maybe six of those would be on the weekend, really not much of an impact from that. Maybe there are 50 closures pet year, that’s a very significant impact to us and to our tenants.”

Raiders Senior Vice President Don Webb met with Diffley and his associates following a Clark County commission meeting Wednesday to open a line of communication between the parties..

“We’re certainly concerned with the impact the stadium has to local businesses. We’re a local business now,” Webb said. “We would want people to be considerate of our business as we intend to be considerate of theirs. We want to actively work with the businesses with not just informing them of what the actual impacts will be, but to help, with their cooperation, minimize those impacts.”

Raiders game days, with fans usually showing up several hours in advance, would see the biggest impact, Cederburg said.

With most Raiders games taking place on Sunday, the impact on businesses surrounding the stadium should be minimal, Webb said. With select NFL games occurring on Monday and Thursday nights, those game days could pose a larger effect.

“A Monday Night Football game, which on the west coast means broadcasting very early in the evening, with people starting to come to the stadium midday, that will be an impact,” he said. “That doesn’t necessarily mean those businesses can’t continue to operate, it means we (Raiders and businesses) develop a plan to minimize that.”

County and stadium officials said they plan to hold open houses with neighboring businesses to get everyone on the same page as the stadium completion rolls toward July 31.

A traffic study that is underway will give planners and stadium officials a better idea of what the preferred closure plans and traffic circulation plan will be, Cederburg said.

Plans show $1 million in upgrades will be made to Hacienda, which includes expanding the sidewalks.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.

Don't miss the latest Raiders news. Like our Vegas Nation page
Raiders Videos
Raiders Linebacker Vontaze Burfict Suspended for Rest of Season - VIDEO
Vontaze Burfict was ejected in the second quarter of the Raiders 31-24 win over the Indianapolis Colts after a helmet-to-helmet hit on tight end Jack Doyle. It was announced on Monday that the linebacker would be suspended for the rest of the season. (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders Head To London 2-2, Beat Colts 31-24 - VIDEO
The Raiders snapped their losing streak beating the Colts on Sunday in Indianapolis. The team heads directly to London to prepare for next weeks game against the Bears. (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Vegas Nation: Raiders discuss their 31-24 win over the Colts
Following their 31-24 win over the Indianapolis Colts, Maxx Crosby, Erik Harris, Josh Jacobs and Trevor Davis discuss the key plays that the team executed to collect a road win. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Gruden Proud of Raiders After Winning 31-24 in Indianapolis
Raiders head coach Jon Gruden says he is proud of his team after they came away with a win against the Indianapolis Colts in game two of their stretch of games away from Oakland. (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders Snap Two-Game Losing Streak With Win Over Colts - Video
The Raiders pulled away with the team's first road win of the season, beating the Colts 31-24.
Vegas Nation: Raiders-Colts Gameday Preview
T.Y. Hilton is out and the Colts have other injuries that could open the doors for a Raiders win in Indianapolis. Adam Hill and Myles Simmons look at who needs to step up for the Raiders to come out victorious on the road. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders Searching For Identity With Constantly Moving Parts - VIDEO
With a lot of early injuries, cuts and trades, the Raiders head to Indianapolis still searching for their team identity and trying to put together a complete football game. (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders encouraged by linebacker situation, getting creative with LaMarcus Joyner - VIDEO
Raiders head coach Jon Gruden said today that the linebacking core still looks shaky but they are encouraged by the progress they have made since Sundays's loss. In that loss defensive back LaMarcus Joyner was not used very much, but the team is looking for creative ways for him to make and impact. (Le'Andre fox/ Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Johnathan Abram Interviews Rookie Hunter Renfrow - VIDEO
Raiders Safety Johnathan Abram interviews rookie Wide Receiver Hunter Renfrow asking about Renfrow's college career, NFL transition, and record setting hands. (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Colts Present Another Challenge in Raiders Road Schedule- FULL PRESSER - VIDEO
Game two of the Raiders long trip away from home come in the form of a very good Indianapolis Colts team, who haven't lost a step since Andrew Luck's surprise retirement.(Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders looking for ways to disrupt Jacoby Brissett and the Colts Offense - VIDEO
The Raiders face the Colts on Sunday in Indianapolis and the team understands that one of the keys to getting their second win of the season is to stop Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett who has been playing well since Andrew Lucks retirement. (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review Journal)
Carr Not Overreacting After Raiders Second Loss - VIDEO
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr say's he isn't going to overreact to the team taking their second loss on Sunday. The Raiders are looking to get better and hold each other accountable to get back on track. (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders Make Roster Moves in Preparation for Colts - VIDEO
After Sunday's loss to the Vikings saw multiple Raiders go down with injuries, the team made multiple roster moves, including cutting week one starting wide receiver Ryan Grant, to prepare for a strong Colts team. (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review Journal)
Raiders Sign Linebacker Dakota Allen - VIDEO
With multiple injuries at the linebacker position, the Raiders signed Dakota Allen from the Rams practice squad (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review Journal)
Gruden Says Youthful Raiders are Looking to Improve - VIDEO
With a young team adversity is expected, but Raiders head coach Jon Gruden says he is looking for the team to improve and get better play out of their first and second year players. (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Injuries to the Linebacker Position Concerning for Raiders - VIDEO
With injuries to linebackers Vontaze Burfict, Marquel Lee and Nicholas Morrow, the Raiders found themselves with only two healthy backers during Sunday's loss to the Vikings in Minnesota. Head coach Jon Gruden says the team is "concerned to say the least." (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders Are Trying to Find Their Way After Loss to Minnesota - VIDEO
With one of the toughest schedules in the league, the Raiders face tough competition back-to-back while still trying to establish who they are as a team. (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review Journal)
Raiders offense stays positive about progress despite loss to Vikings
Raiders wide receivers Tyrell Williams and J.J. Nelson both saw the end zone and tight end Darren Waller caught 13 passes for 134 yards in the team's loss to the Vikings. All three discuss what the team accomplished offensively despite losing. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders lose to the Vikings, Fall To 1-2 on the Season - VIDEO
The Raiders lost to the Minnesota Vikings 14-34 on Sunday bringing the season record to 1-2. The game in Minneapolis was just the first of the Raiders road trip and they will face the Colts in Indianapolis next week. (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review Journal)
Vegas Nation: Raiders-Vikings preview
The Raiders begin their 5-game road trip which starts when they face the Vikings on Sunday. The Vegas Nation crew breaks down the keys to the game in this preview from Minneapolis. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Johnathan Abram Interviews Rookie Josh Jacobs - Video
Johnathan Abram starts his rookie journalist career interview Raiders running back Josh Jacobs about playing for the NFL, having Jon Gruden as a coach and what it's like being a rookie.
Gruden Discusses Raider Injury Report - VIDEO
Raiders head coach Jon Gruden mentions multiple players listed as questionable for Sunday's game in Minnesota against the Vikings. (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders List Multiple "Questionables" in Final Practice before Vikings Game - VIDEO
The injury bug continues to plague the Raiders as many were listed as questionable and game time decisions for Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings. (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders Coaches Talk Vikings Schemes and the Challenges They Present - VIDEO
Raiders offensive and defensive coordinators Greg Olson and Paul Guenther praised the Minnesota Vikings coaching staff and their offensive and defensive scheme's. They also continued to talk about the continuity the Vikings have (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders Sign WR Trevor Davis - VIDEO
The Raiders acquired wide receiver and return specialist Trevor Davis in a trade with the Packers Thursday morning. Davis helps a banged up receiving core as the team prepares for Sunday's game against the Vikings
Vegas Nation Mailbag | Raider prepare for a big road trip
The Review-Journal's Heidi Fang and Ed Graney are back for a new rendition of the Vegas Nation mailbag! Send in your Raiders questions, and they'll answer them live on the stream.
Vikings Present a Unique Challenge to the Raiders with 'Continuity' and Offensive Weapons
Raiders head coach Jon Gruden and quarterback Derek Carr elaborate on what it is that makes the Vikings a tough team to deal with to kick off stretch of games away from the coliseum. (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal).
Richie Incognito Returns to Practice as Raiders Deal With Injuries Heading Into Road Stretch - VIDEO
Raiders offensive guard Richie Incognito returned to practice after serving his two game suspension, while Trent Brown and a few others try to get healthy for the team's upcoming stretch of away games. (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Jon Gruden and Derek Carr discuss Raiders' upcoming challenge against Minnesota - FULL PRESSER - VIDEO
Raiders head coach Jon Gruden and quarterback Derek Carr explain what they believe are the biggest challenges the Raiders will face against their opponents on Sunday, the Minnesota Vikings. (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review Journal)
Latest Allegiant Stadium Drone Video And Updates - Video
New drone footage of the Raiders Allegiant Stadium was released after new details were unveiled to the Vegas Stadium Authority Board.
Steel cables will hoist roof at Allegiant Stadium - VIDEO
Stainless steel cables are being put into place at Allegiant Stadium to begin the process of putting the roof on the 65,000-seat stadium in Las Vegas. Stadium Chief Operating Officer Don Webb explains how the cables will be used to get the roof put on the future home of the Raiders and UNLV football. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Johnathan Abram's wife on his "Hard Knocks" appearance
Johnathan Abram's wife thinks her husband was annoying on the first episode of the Raiders on HBO's "Hard Knocks."
Raiders Johnathan Abram On Moving to Las Vegas - Video
Raiders safety Johnathan Abram talks about the team moving to Las Vegas and how he is ready to bring his game to the desert in the new Allegiant Stadium.
Raiders Safety Johnathan Abram and Wife Bri'Anna On Being A Football Family - Video
Raiders safety Johnathan Abram and his wife Bri'Anna sit down to talk about being a football family and what it means for their daughter and how it changed their lifestyle.
Allegiant celebrates naming deal with tailgate party
Allegiant Air employees celebrate with a tailgate party after the company’s naming deal with the Raiders for the new Las Vegas stadium.
A look at the Raiders headquarters under construction in Henderson
Don Webb, chief operating officer of the LV Stadium Co., gives the Review-Journal a tour of the Raiders headquarters under construction in Henderson. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
MGM Resorts views Las Vegas stadium as opportunity
MGM Resorts International intends to offer tailgating experiences at its resorts before and after events at Raiders stadium. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Business Videos
MGM and victims of Oct. 1 reach settlement agreement - VIDEO
MGM Resorts International and lawyers representing potentially thousands of victims of the Oct. 1, 2017, mass shooting on the Las Vegas Strip have reached a tentative settlement of between $735 million and $800 million. (Mat Luschek /Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Live music and EDM dominate the night on day 2 of A’Le’Innstock
After sunset bands rocked the crowds at A’Le’Innstock in Rachel, Nevada on the second night of the event.
iPhone 11 Release
Local Las Vegas long time Apple product consumer shares her excitement for the new iPhone 11 release Downtown Summerlin. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Lihi Levin talks about a mobil app Dropit - VIDEO
Lihi Levin, regional manager at Dropit Shopping, talks about a mobil app Dropit. The app lets customers leave their shopping bags at a store then have them delivered the same day to their home or hotel so they can shop without carrying multiple bags all day. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
North Las Vegas company prepares for Mars - VIDEO
Robert Bigelow and his Bigelow Aerospace manufacturing facility played host to eight NASA astronauts and 60 engineers this week getting to know the company’s B330 autonomous, expandable space station. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas developer talks about a new apartment complex called “the yoU”
Frank Marretti lll, founder of G2 Capital Development, talks about his new apartment complex called “the yoU” near UNLV. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Steel cables will hoist roof at Allegiant Stadium - VIDEO
Stainless steel cables are being put into place at Allegiant Stadium to begin the process of putting the roof on the 65,000-seat stadium in Las Vegas. Stadium Chief Operating Officer Don Webb explains how the cables will be used to get the roof put on the future home of the Raiders and UNLV football. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The last remaining Sigma Derby game in Las Vegas
Derek Stevens, owner of the D Las Vegas, talks about the last remaining Sigma Derby horse racing game in Las Vegas inside his casino floor. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Popeyes Spicy Chicken Sandwich Review
Janine Blake of Las Vegas gives her review of the new Popeyes Spicy Chicken Sandwich at the restaurant’s location on west Bonanza Road on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019,
SuperZoo 2019 takes over Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas
SuperZoo 2019 show for pet retailers brought pet products of all description to the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
MSG Sphere at The Venetian to cost $1.2B plus
Scheduled to open in 2021, it is expected to be busier than Madison Square Garden in New York. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Favorite products from SuperZoo 2019
Some of the fun and interesting pet products on display at the SuperZoo in Las Vegas at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
MAGIC Convention Day 3
The fashion trade show MAGIC, held Monday through Wednesday at the Las Vegas Convention Center. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
MAGIC Las Vegas - Day One
The biannual MAGIC convention show opened Monday at the Las Vegas Convention Center. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Allegiant celebrates naming deal with tailgate party
Allegiant Air employees celebrate with a tailgate party after the company’s naming deal with the Raiders for the new Las Vegas stadium.
Nevada's sportsbook operators welcome competition
Sportsbook operators from near and far are looking to get into in the established Nevada market, experts say. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Get a first look of MSG Sphere construction in Las Vegas
Representatives of The Madison Square Garden Company give the first glimpse of progress Tuesday of the under-construction MSG Sphere — a first-of-its-kind performance venue with high-tech audio and visual capabilities.
There's a new place to play board games in Las Vegas
Matt Smiciklas, co-owner of Boarding School Games, talks about the new Las Vegas business that he co-owns with Emily Labejof. Dedicated tabletop gamers can choose from more than 500 games to play for free in-store. The doors open to the public Saturday, July 20, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Renovations at the STRAT
Analysts say the $140 million renovation project at The STRAT, formerly the known as the Stratosphere, could help the hotel-casino compete with the evolving north side of the Las Vegas Strip. (Bailey Schulz/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST