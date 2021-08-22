Cashless system disrupts SummerSlam at Allegiant

Aerial view of Allegiant Stadium and the Las Vegas Strip on Thursday, August 5, 2021. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s

An outage of the payment processing system at Allegiant Stadium caused havoc for fans during Saturday night’s WWE SummerSlam show.

Multiple fans reported issues with the stadium’s cashless transactions, creating long lines and frustration.

A check of several concession stands revealed workers handing out free water, soda and hot food items that already had been prepared. Alcohol was not available.

One concession stand selling cans of beer did have a working credit card terminal. About 75 people were observed in line to purchase the beverages.

Petco Park, which was hosting a Major League Baseball game between the San Diego Padres and the Philadlephia Phillies on Saturday night, reported a similar issue on Twitter. The notice from the San Diego venue said it was nationwide outage.

It was the first professional wrestling show at Allegiant Stadium and one of the first events of any kind with fans. The Raiders have played one preseason game at Allegiant and open the regular season against the Ravens on Sept. 13.

