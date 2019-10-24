Construction continues to raise roof at Allegiant Stadium

Construction crews on Thursday continued the slow process of raising a net of multi-ton steel cables that will support a translucent roof for the Raiders Allegiant Stadium.

Steel Cables to be Raised at Allegiant Stadium

The cable net system that will support the roof at the Raiders Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Electrical worker Randy, who declined to give his last name, moves equipment inside the Raiders Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Constructions at the Raiders Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

The heavy lifting has begun at Allegiant Stadium.

Construction crews on Thursday continued the slow process of raising a net of multi-ton steel cables that will support a translucent roof for the $2 billion, 65,000-seat indoor football stadium, which will become home to the Raiders next year.

The lift of the cable net with a coordinated system of hydraulic lifts is the first step in enclosing the building and is expected to take several weeks to complete.

Workers with the Mortenson-McCarthy Joint Venture have been preparing for the lift since August. They have placed the network of custom-built stainless steel cables, 2½ to 3 inches in diameter with some as long as 800 feet, on the floor of the stadium and attached them with guide wires to a series of nodes ringing the top level of the stadium.

Eventually, the cables will be raised about 150 feet above the playing surface. Each cable weighs up to 24 tons, depending on its length.

The crosshatch pattern of cables will form a durable support system for a roof made of fluorine-based plastic known as ETFE — short for ethylene tetrafluoroethylene. Because the roof is clear, the stadium interior will be naturally lighted for day games in air-conditioned comfort.

