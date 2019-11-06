County approves Allegiant Stadium sign proposal after FAA review

The twice delayed plan was due to the sign proposal being reviewed by the Federal Aviation Administration, who received the plans late last month.

The Raiders Allegiant Stadium construction site on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Installed glass on the east side of the Raiders Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, where a 180-foot tall animated video board is slated to be installed. Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

After a pair of delays, the Clark County Zoning Commission on Wednesday approved the Raiders’ request for waivers to development standards for signs planned for Allegiant Stadium.

The delays were caused by a review of the plans by the Federal Aviation Administration, which received the plans late last month.

Following review, the FAA had no objections regarding a trio of signs in question, out of the 650 signs planned for the $2 billion, 65,000 fan capacity indoor stadium.

“We determined the three signs in question would not pose any hazard to air navigation,” said Ian Gregor, FAA spokesman.

One of the signs is 185 feet above ground level, with the two others being 50 feet from ground level, according to the FAA.

Because of the height and location of some of the signs and the stadium’s proximity to McCarran International Airport, they were subject to FAA review. The pylon sign standing at 185 feet from ground level is required to have obstruction marking red lights affixed to it.

The documents list the construction period for the signage as between Nov. 30 and July 1, 2020.

The approval includes seven waivers from the existing county sign code that would allow increasing the size of video boards, increasing the number of animated and freestanding signs, reducing setbacks from roads and reducing the separation between freestanding signs for the under construction stadium at Interstate 15 and Russell Road.

Of the 650 signs, 48 animated boards are included in the plans, with the largest of those being a 180-foot video screen along the stadium frontage facing I-15 and Dean Martin Drive that would cover 18,000 square feet, about one-third the size of a football field.

The proposed signage is needed to promote the stadium and events within it and is similar to other uses within the resort corridor, which includes hotels and facilities such as T-Mobile Arena, the Raiders application said.

Raiders President Marc Badain said the county was great to work with on the signage plan.

“They’ve been fantastic partners,” Badain said. “I don’t think anybody was necessarily worried about the approval, it was a matter of making sure they were comfortable with what we were doing.”

