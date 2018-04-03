County approves bonds sale for Las Vegas Raiders stadium

The Clark County Commission on Tuesday approved an ordinance authorizing the sale of $750 million in general obligation revenue bonds to support construction of an indoor football stadium that in 2020 will become the home of the NFL’s Oakland Raiders.

John Wood, principal-in-charge for Mortenson Construction for the Las Vegas stadium project; Don Webb, chief operating officer for the StadCo subsidiary of the Raiders; and Marc Badain, president of the Oakland Raiders, are seen Tuesday, April 3, 2018, in Las Vegas before the Clark County Commission vote on a stadium bond ordinance. (Richard N. Velotta/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Rendering of the new Raiders stadium being constructed in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Stadium Authority)

Commissioners discussed the matter for about 40 minutes before voting 6-1 to approve the financing mechanism for the public’s share of the $1.8 billion, 65,000-seat venue the Raiders are building at Interstate 15 and Russell Road.

Commissioner Chris Giunchigliani, a long-time opponent of the stadium, believing too much was given “to millionaires,” cast the lone vote against the ordinance.

Raiders President Marc Badain, Don Webb, chief operating officer for the Raiders’ StadCo stadium construction subsidiary, and principal-in-charge John Wood of Mortenson Construction, the general contractor for the project, were present at the meeting but didn’t make a presentation.

After the vote, Badain thanked the board and said he hopes to win over Giunchigliani in the future.

With the 86-page ordinance approved, county financial experts will schedule a date sometime this month to price and sell the bonds.

This is a breaking story. Check back here for updates.

