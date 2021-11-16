76°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Allegiant Stadium

County won’t need to tap reserve fund for upcoming stadium bond payment

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 16, 2021 - 3:11 pm
 
Aerial view of Allegiant Stadium and the Las Vegas Strip, seen in August 2020. (Michael Quine/L ...
Aerial view of Allegiant Stadium and the Las Vegas Strip, seen in August 2020. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

With tourism volume in Las Vegas nearing pre-pandemic levels, Clark County doesn’t expect to again dip into a debt reserve account to make the next scheduled bond payment for Allegiant Stadium.

“The county has informed the Stadium Authority that revenues were sufficient to cover the Dec. 1 debt service payment with no additional funds required from the debt reserve,” Stadium Authority staff lead Brian Haynes said in an email.

The bond payments are intended to cover the $750 million public contribution to the $2 billion construction of Allegiant Stadium. The payments are to be made twice annually through 2048, typically on Dec. 1 and again June 1, with the amount varying each time. Next month’s payment is $16 million.

Clark County pulled $11.7 million from the fund to make the $18.6 million payment due June 1 and used $11.6 million to make the $16.1 million bond payment due Dec.1, 2020.

The debt reserve account is generated via a 0.88 percent room tax on Clark County hotel rooms. The account stood at $54.5 million as of Oct. 31, according to Haynes.

Through the first three months of fiscal year 2022 (July 2021-June 2022), the room tax has generated $11.7 million in revenue. The tax generated $4.3 million in July and $3.7 million in both August and September.

October’s total is not yet available.

This year’s tax revenue is a sharp increase over the first three months of fiscal year 2021, which saw just $4 million in room tax generated as tourism was just beginning to recover following coronavirus-related restrictions.

In total, fiscal year 2021 saw $21 million in room tax generated, with numbers steadily increasing toward the end of that period.

Data from the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority reveals there have been 22.7 million visitors to Las Vegas through September. That is up 72.2 percent over the first nine months of 2020. However, this year’s visitor numbers still lag behind the first nine months of 2019 when Las Vegas recorded 31.9 million visitors.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
3 of Clark County’s 4 key COVID-19 metrics climb over weekend
3 of Clark County’s 4 key COVID-19 metrics climb over weekend
2
Man to plead guilty to using dead wife’s ballot to vote twice in 2020 election
Man to plead guilty to using dead wife’s ballot to vote twice in 2020 election
3
Siegel Group slammed for lack of documents in House eviction probe
Siegel Group slammed for lack of documents in House eviction probe
4
New COVID-19 cases fall in Clark County, but hospitalizations rise
New COVID-19 cases fall in Clark County, but hospitalizations rise
5
Legislature OKs final redistricting maps
Legislature OKs final redistricting maps
MOST READ: Raiders
1
Raiders report: Offensive starter to miss remainder of season
Raiders report: Offensive starter to miss remainder of season
2
Former Raiders president Badain sells Vegas home for $4.1M
Former Raiders president Badain sells Vegas home for $4.1M
3
Henry Ruggs’ Alabama hometown hurting following fatal crash
Henry Ruggs’ Alabama hometown hurting following fatal crash
4
Raiders have fallen into old bad habits the last 2 weeks
Raiders have fallen into old bad habits the last 2 weeks
5
Former Raiders coach Gruden sues NFL, commissioner
Former Raiders coach Gruden sues NFL, commissioner
Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST