COVID vaccination clinic offers free look at Allegiant Stadium

Aerial view of Allegiant Stadium on Friday, July 31, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s

The next big thing in COVID-19 vaccination measures nearly 1.8 million square-feet and can hold 65,000 or more people.

Beginning Thursday afternoon, Southern Nevadans can get a dose of vaccine at Allegiant Stadium, home of the Las Vegas Raiders, just west of the Strip. If you’ve wanted to take a peek inside without shelling out 50 bucks for a tour, now’s your chance.

Vaccination appointments at Allegiant Stadium for people ages 12 and older are available Thursday through Sunday, and again next week from June 17 through June 20. Those who need assistance or are under the age of 18 may be accompanied into the stadium by one person.

Offering a clinic at an attraction — in this case a “global events destination,” according to the stadium website — is the latest way to entice more people to get the vaccine, as demand for doses has plummeted. At the peak in mid-April, 25,000 people per day in Nevada were getting vaccinated on average against COVID-19, a number that has fallen to 7,000 a day.

About 46 percent of Clark County’s population has gotten at least one dose, or roughly 52 percent of those 12 and older, the population eligible to receive the vaccine. Health officials want to increase these percentages to reduce the virus’ ability to spread in the community and to prevent potentially more dangerous news strains from taking hold.

To overcome vaccine indifference, officials have offered the shot everywhere from a strip club to the Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas sign, as well as at churches, schools and community events.

Both the two-dose Pfizer vaccine as well as the single-dose Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) vaccine will be offered at the clinic, whose hours are 2 to 7:45 p.m. Appointments are encouraged, though some walk-ins may be accepted. Appointments are available at www.snhd.info/covid-vaccine.

To kick off the clinic, public officials will hold a media briefing at 1:30 p.m. Thursday. Scheduled speakers include Dr. Fermin Leguen, district health officer of the Southern Nevada Health District; Marilyn Kirkpatrick, chair of the Clark County Commission and vice-chair of the Southern Nevada District Board of Health; Clark County Commissioner Michael Naft; and U.S. Rep. Dina Titus, D-Nev.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Mary Hynes at mhynes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0336. Follow @MaryHynes1 on Twitter.