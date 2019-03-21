Delivery of steel components delayed to Las Vegas stadium site

The construction site for the future Raiders stadium photographed on Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

For a couple of hours Thursday, it sounded as if the Las Vegas Raiders would have its first pre-season game in the new stadium Aug. 6, 2020.

Not quite.

A report issued to the Las Vegas Stadium Authority board of directors Thursday said substantial completion of the 65,000-seat indoor stadium was moved from July 31, 2020, to Aug. 4, 2020, and the venue’s first event would occur shortly thereafter. But Stadium Company Chief Operating Officer Don Webb assured everyone nothing had changed on the completion date and that everything was still on schedule despite some recent snags in the delivery of steel components to the stadium site.

An independent construction monitor hired by the authority also said some steel work has not been completed as scheduled, but for now, it doesn’t appear that would result in any construction delays.

“During our site visits, we observed that steel components that should have been completed have not yet been erected or detailed,” said a report from construction monitor Grand Canyon Development Partners. It was noted that fabrication of certain pieces of steel have been late to the site causing likely delays in erection and associated work that follows. This situation has been addressed with (the construction subsidiary) and the contractor. The contractor has taken actions to mitigate and reconcile the delay in steel erection to ensure an on-time project completion.”

Webb has said in the past that when components have been delayed in arriving to the site at Interstate 15 and Russell Road that contractors simply realign the schedule and complete something else with all the flexibility within the checklist of more than 18,000 tasks to complete.

“The contractor presented to us details of various options to accelerate and mitigate the current steel erection,” the Grand Canyon report said. “They have selected a schedule modification and are instituting the preferred method. As the contractor executes the schedule modifications and changes to work flow, we will continue to monitor the progress and advise accordingly. We expect to have an update at our next monthly meeting.”

This is a breaking news story. Check back here for updates.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.