Earthquake did not damage Las Vegas stadium, official says

No injuries or damage was reported at the under-construction Las Vegas stadium from Friday night’s 7.1 magnitude earthquake under Southern California. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

No injuries or damage were reported at the under-construction Las Vegas stadium from Friday night’s 7.1 magnitude earthquake under Southern California.

Don Webb, chief operating officer of the Raiders’ subsidiary that is building the 65,000-seat, $1.8 billion project at Russell Road and Interstate 15, told the Review-Journal Saturday the structure was “thoroughly inspected” Saturday morning by an independent testing firm, engineers and the project management team. They looked at all critical structural elements, especially where concrete and steel form the frame of the building, he said.

“Last night, in an abundance of caution, crews came down from the high structures and continued to work on assembling roof trusses on the ground,” Webb said.

The project management team is reinforcing the need to be vigilant, as “there’s clearly no notice when an event like this is going to occur.”

“During the course of construction, there’s always a vulnerability, because the building is not complete,” he said.

