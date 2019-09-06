104°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Stadium

Earthquake protections being built into Allegiant Stadium

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 6, 2019 - 3:02 pm
 

When most people look at Allegiant Stadium, they view it as an immovable steel and concrete building.

“You think of these things being fairly static,” said stadium company chief operating officer Don Webb. “But actually, this building is intended to move because of its thermal expansion and contraction, and it has be be able to move during an earthquake. The roof will be able to sway and withstand the greater seismic force.”

Webb discussed earthquake protections built into the stadium as well as the process of building the translucent roof in a recent tour of the construction site.

Review-Journal sports columnist Ed Graney and reporter Rick Velotta discussed the building’s construction progress in the latest “Vegas Nation Stadium Show.”

The 65,000-seat, $1.9 billion stadium is being built with earthquake-friendly columns and bearings attaching the roof to the main concourse so that a temblor won’t tear the building apart.

“It’s like a knuckle,” Webb explained. “It can rotate at the top and bottom of a column because of a pair of bearings that allow the roof to move independent of the concrete floor.”

The column and bearings have a give of about 3 inches side to side, about 4 inches vertically and about 1 inch front to back. Webb said crews are allowing the roof to settle and they’ll assess with precision laser measurement equipment whether any adjustments need to be made before the 100 stainless-steel cables supporting the roof are attached.

Each column is marked with “QC” and “QA” — indicating that the contractor has had specialists checking every bolt on the column for “quality control” and that crews independent of the contractors, hired by the Raiders, double-check their work for “quality assurance.”

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.

Don't miss the latest Raiders news. Like our Vegas Nation page
Raiders Videos
Greg Olson and Paul Guenther speak after practice - Raiders Press Conference 9/6
Raiders Offensive and Defensive Coordinators Greg Olson and Paul Guenther speak after practice from Raiders HQ in Alameda, CA. (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal).
Antonio Brown expected to play in Raiders Season Opener - VIDEO
After making an apology to the team in meetings this morning, Antonio Brown is expected to play Monday Night Against the Denver Broncos in the Raiders season opener. (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Jon Gruden frustrated with Antonio Brown situation, but focused on the Broncos - VIDEO
Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden expressed his frustrations with the Antonio Brown news, however he is getting the team prepared for the season opener and is focused on a Monday Night Football victory over the Broncos. (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Vegas Nation Mailbag: Antonio Brown Goes After Mike Mayock, MNF preview
Raiders wide receiver Antonio Brown continues to make headlines as an altercation took place between him and general manager Mike Mayock over fines imposed on no. 84. Review-Journal sports columnist Ed Graney and Heidi Fang talk about the developing situation with Brown, preview their Monday Night Football contest against the Denver Broncos, and answer questions from fans.
Raiders General Manger Mike Mayock addresses Antonio Brown news- VIDEO
Raiders General Manager Mike Mayock called a surprise media availability to address the Antonio Brown possible suspension. (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Derek Carr details chemistry with Antonio Brown, praises Von Miller and Bradley Chubb - VIDEO
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr details his relationship with wide receiver Antonio Brown, speaking highly of Brown's work ethic. He also talked about what it is like working with a receiver of Brown caliber, and praised the Denver Broncos defensive stars Von Miller and Bradley Chubb. (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Antonio Brown fined as Raiders begin preparing for Denver - VIDEO
Raiders Wide Receiver Antonio Brown was fined early this morning for missing team walk-through's in the preseason,and posted his not from General Manager Mike Mayock on his Instagram account in the newest development of the Antonio Brown saga. The Raiders also began preparing for their Monday Night Football match-up against division rival Denver Broncos. (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Vegas Nation: The Raiders Top 5 Opponents in 2019 - Video
Ahead of the Raiders first season game of 2019, we take a look at the team's toughest opponents on their schedule, what they bring to the table and how the Silver and Black can get an edge on them.
Jon Gruden looks forward to working with DeShone Kizer, talks Keelan Doss leaving - VIDEO
Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden said he is looking forward to working with new quarterback DeShone Kizer after placing Nathan Peterman on IR with an elbow injury. He also spoke about Hard Knocks star Keelan Doss, wishing the Alameda native the best in Jacksonville after an unsuccessful attempt to keep him on the practice squad. (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders waive Keelan Doss, bring roster to 53
The Raiders cut many notable players including Las Vegan Brandon Marshall and Hard Knocks Star Keelan Doss on Saturday bringing the roster number to 53. (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Raiders' Top 5 Acquisitions in 2019
The Raiders fought hard in free agency to acquire playmakers that could be immediately plugged in to areas in which the team needed to improve. The Review-Journal's Heidi Fang takes a look at the top 5 acquisitions made by the team in 2019. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Steel cables will hoist roof at Allegiant Stadium - VIDEO
Stainless steel cables are being put into place at Allegiant Stadium to begin the process of putting the roof on the 65,000-seat stadium in Las Vegas. Stadium Chief Operating Officer Don Webb explains how the cables will be used to get the roof put on the future home of the Raiders and UNLV football. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nathan Peterman Looks to Win the Backup Quarterback Role as Preseason Comes to a Close - VIDEO
Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden has always been vocal about how much he likes quarterback Nathan Peterman and with preseason coming to an end, Peterman will have one more chance to either win the backup role or solidify a spot on the teams 53-man roster. (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Jon Gruden talks Nathan Peterman's Development, Says Offense Will Be More Aggressive This Year - VIDEO
Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden spoke to the media about Nathan Peterman's development in the teams offensive system. He also said that with his new look receiving core, he hopes the offense will be more aggressive and talked his pass interference philosophy. (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review Journal)
Jon Gruden Full Press Conference Before The Final Preseason Game in Seattle - VIDEO
Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden spoke to the media before the final preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks and this Saturday's roster cuts. (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
New DT Corey Liuget Says He is Excited to Play in Raiders Defensive Scheme - VIDEO
The Raiders' newest addition to the team, Defensive Tackle Corey Liuget, said he is excited to play in a defensive scheme that fits his talents in his first full practice since signing with the team yesterday. Running Back DeAndre Washington has all but solidified his backup role, and says he has learned a lot under former Raiders backs. (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders Wide Receiver Antonio Brown Loses Second NFL Helmet Grievance - VIDEO
The Raiders are back in Alameda preparing for the final preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks, however the larger story looming over the team is Antonio Brown losing his second helmet grievance. Despite losing the grievance, Brown has a plan for his preferred headgear and was at practice wearing what may or may not be his helmet for the season. (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Five Raiders to Watch on Offense in 2019
The Oakland Raiders finished 2018 last in the AFC West with a record of 4-12. With head coach Jon Gruden and general manager Mike Mayock attempting to steer the team into a winning season, the Review-Journal's Heidi Fang takes a look at five players that can help propel the team toward that goal. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
On a Short Field Raiders Leave Canada With a Thrilling 22-21 Win - VIDEO
After The CFL Goal-Post forced the game to be played using only 80 yards, the Raiders defeated the Green Bay Packers in Winnipeg 22-21. (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders fend off Packers, win 22-21 - VIDEO
The Raiders moved to 3-0 in the preseason taking home a narrow 22-21 victory over the Green Bay Packers. The game winning field goal was hit by Daniel Carlson with just 8 seconds remaining in the game. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Vegas Nation Mailbag | August 22, 2019
The Review-Journal's Heidi Fang and Ed Graney are back for a new rendition of the Vegas Nation mailbag! Send in your Raiders questions, and they'll answer them live on the stream.
Jon Gruden Does Not Think Raiders Are Distracted - VIDEO
Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden talks about what he's looking for in the teams third preseason game Thursday in Winnipeg, also says he doesn't believe in the narrative of Hard Knocks and Antonio Brown distracting the team. (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Antonio Brown Practices with Raiders in Alameda - VIDEO
Antonio Brown was once again present for the Raiders first practice of the season in Alameda and while he looked to be stretching on his own, he eventually practiced with the team after finding a helmet later on. (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Antonio Brown Back With Raiders on Final Day of Training Camp - VIDEO
Wide Receiver Antonio Brown was back with the Raiders in Napa for the final day of Training Camp, just one day after General Manager Mike Mayock commented on Brown's status with the team. (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Vontaze Burfict talks defense, Paul Guenther details preseason strategy - VIDEO
Raiders Linebacker Vontaze Burfict describes his leadership on this years defense. Defensive Coordinator Paul Guenther details his preseason strategy with new players and Offensive Coordinator Greg Olson talks about Derek Carr's growth. (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Mike Mayock comments on Antonio Brown's recurring absence from camp - VIDEO
General Manager Mike Mayock seemingly gave Antonio Brown an ultimatum after the receiver yet again disappeared from the teams training camp in Napa, CA. (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Johnathan Abram's wife on his "Hard Knocks" appearance
Johnathan Abram's wife thinks her husband was annoying on the first episode of the Raiders on HBO's "Hard Knocks."
Raiders Johnathan Abram On Moving to Las Vegas - Video
Raiders safety Johnathan Abram talks about the team moving to Las Vegas and how he is ready to bring his game to the desert in the new Allegiant Stadium.
Raiders Safety Johnathan Abram and Wife Bri'Anna On Being A Football Family - Video
Raiders safety Johnathan Abram and his wife Bri'Anna sit down to talk about being a football family and what it means for their daughter and how it changed their lifestyle.
Derek Carr talks receiver depth while rookie Josh Jacobs gets praise - VIDEO
After practice Raiders Quarterback Derek Carr talked about the current depth of the receiver position. Head Coach Jon Gruden and Wide Receiver Tyrell Williams had a lot of praise for rookie Running Back Josh Jacobs and his offensive versatility. (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Potential grass Raiders will play on being tested out by stadium crew - Video
The Raiders have yet to decide which grass they will choose as the turf the team plays on when it comes to Las Vegas in 2020, but the testing process is already underway at Allegiant Stadium. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders Vs. Cardinals Post Game Press conference
The Oakland Raiders came away with a preseason 33-26 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday night. Raiders head coach Jon Gruden talks to media after the game.
Raiders defense steps up in win over Cardinals - Video
The Oakland Raiders came away with a preseason 33-26 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday night. Vegas Nation host Cassie Soto and Raiders beat writer for the Las Vegas Review-Journal Myles Simmons discuss three takeaways from the win.
Vegas Nation Mailbag August 15, 2019
The Review-Journal's Heidi Fang and Ed Graney are back for a new rendition of the Vegas Nation mailbag! Send in your Raiders questions, and they'll answer them live on the stream.
Allegiant celebrates naming deal with tailgate party
Allegiant Air employees celebrate with a tailgate party after the company’s naming deal with the Raiders for the new Las Vegas stadium.
A look at the Raiders headquarters under construction in Henderson
Don Webb, chief operating officer of the LV Stadium Co., gives the Review-Journal a tour of the Raiders headquarters under construction in Henderson. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
MGM Resorts views Las Vegas stadium as opportunity
MGM Resorts International intends to offer tailgating experiences at its resorts before and after events at Raiders stadium. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Business Videos
Las Vegas developer talks about a new apartment complex called “the yoU”
Frank Marretti lll, founder of G2 Capital Development, talks about his new apartment complex called “the yoU” near UNLV. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Steel cables will hoist roof at Allegiant Stadium - VIDEO
Stainless steel cables are being put into place at Allegiant Stadium to begin the process of putting the roof on the 65,000-seat stadium in Las Vegas. Stadium Chief Operating Officer Don Webb explains how the cables will be used to get the roof put on the future home of the Raiders and UNLV football. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The last remaining Sigma Derby game in Las Vegas
Derek Stevens, owner of the D Las Vegas, talks about the last remaining Sigma Derby horse racing game in Las Vegas inside his casino floor. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Popeyes Spicy Chicken Sandwich Review
Janine Blake of Las Vegas gives her review of the new Popeyes Spicy Chicken Sandwich at the restaurant’s location on west Bonanza Road on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019,
SuperZoo 2019 takes over Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas
SuperZoo 2019 show for pet retailers brought pet products of all description to the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
MSG Sphere at The Venetian to cost $1.2B plus
Scheduled to open in 2021, it is expected to be busier than Madison Square Garden in New York. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Favorite products from SuperZoo 2019
Some of the fun and interesting pet products on display at the SuperZoo in Las Vegas at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
MAGIC Convention Day 3
The fashion trade show MAGIC, held Monday through Wednesday at the Las Vegas Convention Center. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
MAGIC Las Vegas - Day One
The biannual MAGIC convention show opened Monday at the Las Vegas Convention Center. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Allegiant celebrates naming deal with tailgate party
Allegiant Air employees celebrate with a tailgate party after the company’s naming deal with the Raiders for the new Las Vegas stadium.
Nevada's sportsbook operators welcome competition
Sportsbook operators from near and far are looking to get into in the established Nevada market, experts say. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Get a first look of MSG Sphere construction in Las Vegas
Representatives of The Madison Square Garden Company give the first glimpse of progress Tuesday of the under-construction MSG Sphere — a first-of-its-kind performance venue with high-tech audio and visual capabilities.
There's a new place to play board games in Las Vegas
Matt Smiciklas, co-owner of Boarding School Games, talks about the new Las Vegas business that he co-owns with Emily Labejof. Dedicated tabletop gamers can choose from more than 500 games to play for free in-store. The doors open to the public Saturday, July 20, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Renovations at the STRAT
Analysts say the $140 million renovation project at The STRAT, formerly the known as the Stratosphere, could help the hotel-casino compete with the evolving north side of the Las Vegas Strip. (Bailey Schulz/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
SLS Las Vegas will become Sahara Las Vegas
Owner Alex Meruelo announced during a special event at the SLS Las Vegas that the hotel-casino will become Sahara Las Vegas in its next iteration. Meruelo said $150 million dollars will be spent to renovate the current property. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Aircraft hinge maker moves to "business friendly" Nevada
Doug Silva, president of Aircraft Hinge, Inc. in Las Vegas, makes every type of hinge for every type of airplane. Silva talks about his company and why he moved it to Nevada. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Daytime fireworks mark the opening of Encore Boston Harbor
The opening of the $2.6 billion Encore Boston Harbor in Everett, Mass. included a three-minute fireworks show launched by Fireworks by Grucci Sunday, June 23, 2019. (Rick Velotta/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @RickVelotta
Elaine Wynn talks about the opening of Encore Boston Harbor
Elaine Wynn, co-founder and largest shareholder of Wynn Resorts, talked during opening festivities of the $2.6 billion Encore Boston Harbor in Everett, Mass. Sunday, June 23, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
People line hours ahead of opening for Encore Boston Harbor
Guests arrive as much as 17 hours early for the 10 a.m. opening of the $2.6 billion, 671-room resort in Everett, Mass. Sunday, June 23, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @reviewjournal.com
Allegiant Discusses Investments In Golf Course Software And Game Rooms - Video
Allegiant Discusses Investments In Golf Course Software And Game Rooms.
Crews working 24/7 to complete Circa downtown - VIDEO
Owner Derek Stevens goal is to open the doors to the 1.25 million-square-foot project by December 2020. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights Marc-Andre Fleury sells Las Vegas home - VIDEO
Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury has sold his custom home Southern Highlands home in Las Vegas for $2.3 million.
THE LATEST