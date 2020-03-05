First signage going up at Allegiant Stadium

The first stadium signage for Allegiant Stadium is being installed Thursday morning, with the lowercase “a” from Allegiant being affixed to the east facing portion of the $2 billion stadium.

As Allegiant Stadium’s exterior has come into form, the dark tinted glass has drawn various nicknames. Now, however, the stadium will begin to reflect its official name.

The sign is the first of 650 signs planned to go up in and around the stadium, varying in size from as large as thousands of square feet in area to ones the size of a human palm.

The majority of the signage is being created by sign maker Yesco, with the various signs taking up a big chunk of their 140,000-square-foot warehouse just miles from the stadium site.

Yesco, which is celebrating its 100th anniversary, is also contracted to install the signs at the Raiders’ Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center and team office in Henderson.

The stadium project ranks right up there with any project the sign company has been a part of, according to Yesco senior vice president and chief marketing officer Jeffery Young.

“I tell you the Raiders stadium and having the Raiders here in town is one of those things everyone is going to look back on and say, ‘Where were you when this happened,’” Young told the Las Vegas Review-Journal last month.

