Here’s an early taste of the food offerings at Allegiant Stadium

Allegiant Stadium features a wide variety of food options to leave Raiders fans satisfied no matter what the craving.

Holsteins inside Allegiant Stadium. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Neon Dogs inside Allegiant Stadium. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The 1960 inside Allegiant Stadium. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Casamigos inside Allegiant Stadium. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Taste of the Nation Tailgate Favorites inside Allegiant Stadium. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The 1960 inside Allegiant Stadium. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A pizza restaurant inside Allegiant Stadium. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Neon Dog inside Allegiant Stadium. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Holsteins inside Allegiant Stadium. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Taste of the Nation Tailgate Favorites inside Allegiant Stadium. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Taste of the Nation Tailgate Favorites inside Allegiant Stadium. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

BBQ Mexicana inside Allegiant Stadium. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Rollin Smoke Barbeque inside Allegiant Stadium. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Fukuburger inside Allegiant Stadium. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Raiders fans may have to wait until 2021 to get inside Allegiant Stadium, but there’s no reason not to get excited about what the future holds.

And that future is food.

Pizza? Check. Hot dogs? Check. Hamburgers? Check. Alcohol? Check.

Allegiant Stadium features a wide variety of food options to leave you satisfied no matter what the craving.

Here’s a look at some of the vendors inside the Raiders’ new Las Vegas home:

— Area 41

— Holsteins

— Neon Dogs

— The 1960

— Casamigos

— Taste of the Nation Tailgate Favorites

— BBQ Mexicana

— Rollin Smoke Barbeque

— P2izza

— Fukuburger

— and a place to let out your inner pirate called, Arghhhiritas.