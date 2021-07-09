How to get to Allegiant Stadium for Saturday’s Garth Brooks concert

The concert is expected to draw a larger crowd than the Illenium performance last weekend so leaving well ahead of doors opening at 5 p.m. is recommended.

With over 50,000 people expected to converge on Allegiant Stadium for Saturday’s Garth Brooks concert, knowing how to get where you need to be ahead of time is key.

The concert is expected to draw a larger crowd than the Illenium performance last weekend — the first event with a large crowd at the $2 billion stadium — so leaving well ahead of doors opening at 5 p.m. is recommended.

The best option to get to and from Allegiant Stadium is to walk from Las Vegas Boulevard via the Hacienda Bridge, according to the stadium’s website. Concertgoers can park around the resort corridor, take public transportation or ride hailing service to the area and then walk. The trek takes between 10-15 minutes to complete.

Hacienda will be closed between Las Vegas Boulevard and Polaris Avenue during large events and game days, allowing for a safe corridor for the over 20,000 attendees expected to utilize the bridge for events.

The operation appeared to work efficiently last weekend as an hour after Illineum’s concert ended, Hacienda was reopened to vehicular traffic, according to the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada.

One-way traffic

To ensure traffic flow in-and-around the stadium site is smooth as can be even with thousands of people traveling around the area, some roads normally with two-way traffic will be temporarily converted to one-way status for the Brooks concert.

Polaris Avenue, which runs on the west side of Allegiant Stadium, will allow only northbound traffic while Dean Martin Drive will handle only southbound traffic. Oquendo Road, located across Russell Road from the stadium, will be designated for westbound travel only, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Parking

With parking lots for Allegiant Stadium events spread out around the area, concertgoers will be driving to various lots. Here are the best routes to get to each lot.

MGM Resorts garages

MGM Resorts offers event day parking at its three closest properties to Allegiant Stadium: Mandalay Bay/Delano, Luxor and Excalibur. As of Friday morning, prices for the garage ranged between $65-$75. Once parked there, fans can walk to Hacienda and take the bridge over to the stadium.

Raiders controlled lots

The parking lots controlled by the Raiders will get you closer to the stadium, with some spots still open around the facility’s footprint. Those spots on SpotHero are listed as $100 as of Friday morning.

Lots A, B, J, K, S and W

Fans should enter Polaris from Russell and follow directional signage to their parking lot, Metro recommends.

Lots C, D, E, F, G, H and N

Motorists should enter the area from Tropicana southbound onto Dean Martin and follow signage to their predetermined lot, according to Metro.

Ride hailing areas

Those opting to take a ride hailing service into the stadium’s vicinity will be dropped off and picked up at Valley View and Reno and Century Par Drive and Quail, Metro noted. There are also ride hailing areas at neighboring Las Vegas Strip resorts, where attendees can then walk on the Hacienda bridge before and after the show.

RTC Bus

Concertgoers who are staying at a Strip property or residents who choose to park a bit away from the stadium can also utilize the RTC’s Deuce buses. The double-decker buses run every 15 minutes and feature a stop at Mandalay Bay, where riders can exit and make their way over the Hacienda bridge.

No matter which mode of transportation you take to the stadium, be ready for wait times as is customary with large events venues.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.