Industrial park construction starts next to Raiders’ future practice site

Matter Real Estate Group said it started construction of a 17-acre, 300,000-square-foot industrial park called Matter Park @ West Henderson, a rendering of which is seen here. (Courtesy Matter Real Estate Group)

A warehouse developer broke ground on a project next to the Raiders’ future practice site in Henderson.

Matter Real Estate Group announced Tuesday that it started construction of a 17-acre, 300,000-square-foot industrial park along Executive Airport Drive near St. Rose Parkway.

The $50 million project, Matter Park @ West Henderson, is slated to be finished in late 2019, the news release said.

San Diego-based Matter announced its formation last year and has unveiled plans for several warehouses in Southern Nevada, including a 10-acre complex in the southwest valley and a 540,000-square-foot industrial park near North Las Vegas Airport.

The company has also drawn up plans for a $400 million, 40-acre mixed-use project in the southwest valley called UnCommons.

The Raiders acquired their 55-acre practice and headquarters site last year from the city of Henderson for about $6 million, half the appraised value.

The football team, which plans to move to Las Vegas next year from Oakland, California, broke ground on the Henderson facility in January.

