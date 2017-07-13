ad-fullscreen
section-ads_high_impact_1
Stadium

Joint-use agreement for Raiders stadium in Las Vegas discussed — LIVESTREAM

By Richard N. Velotta Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 13, 2017 - 9:37 am
 

The Las Vegas Stadium Authority meets Thursday at 1 p.m. at the Clark County Government Center.

The board is expected to discuss a proposed UNLV joint use agreement that would enable the Rebel football team to use the 65,000-seat stadium being built by the Oakland Raiders for an estimated $1.9 billion.

The meeting comes amid reports that the National Football League team wants fans to be allowed to park at the university and shuttle three miles to the stadium for games. A representative of the Las Vegas Stadium Authority downplayed the published report, stating that it was based on a preliminary draft of an agreement that already has been updated.

This is a developing story. Check back throughout the day for updates.

 

section-ads_high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
ad-315×600
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Stadium Video
high_impact_5
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like