Joint-use agreement for Raiders stadium in Las Vegas discussed — LIVESTREAM

The Las Vegas Stadium Authority is expected to discuss a proposed UNLV joint use agreement that would enable the Rebel football team to use the 65,000-seat stadium being built by the Oakland Raiders for an estimated $1.9 billion.

A Las Vegas Stadium Authority board meeting at the Clark County Government Center on Thursday, June 8, 2017 in Las Vegas. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal

The Las Vegas Stadium Authority meets Thursday at 1 p.m. at the Clark County Government Center.

The meeting comes amid reports that the National Football League team wants fans to be allowed to park at the university and shuttle three miles to the stadium for games. A representative of the Las Vegas Stadium Authority downplayed the published report, stating that it was based on a preliminary draft of an agreement that already has been updated.

