Lanai doors give Allegiant Stadium scenic view of Las Vegas Strip

The lanai doors are located behind the Al Davis Memorial Torch at Allegiant Stadium on Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Aerial view of the north entrance to Allegiant Stadium on Tuesday, July 28, 2020. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s

The retractable doors during a tour of the Raiders Allegiant Stadium construction site on Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The lanai doors at the Raiders Allegiant Stadium construction site in Las Vegas, Monday, Nov. 25, 2019. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Construction continues on Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Thursday, June 11, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Though designers opted not to include a retractable roof to Allegiant Stadium because of the cost and weather concerns, one element was added to allow for an outdoor feel in the facility.

Lanai doors on the north end of Allegiant Stadium will open on days that weather permits to provide scenic views of the Las Vegas Strip and bring in fresh air and sunlight during game days.

With the doors open, fans seated in the $2 billion stadium will be treated to a “multibillion dollar view,” according to Don Webb, chief operating officer of the Raiders’ construction subsidiary..

The 80-by-215 foot opening, paired with the translucent roof — which allows some sunlight in — will give fans in attendance an outdoor feel while being inside the climate-controlled building.

Stadium officials need to notify Clark County inspectors of their intent to open the doors three days in advance of a game or event at the stadium.

Additionally, current weather will play a role in whether the doors will be open for a game, as NFL rules note that decision needs to be made 90 minutes before a game starts. NFL rules don’t allow stadium doors or roofs to be open if wind is expected to be 25 mph or greater.

