Rendering of the new Raiders stadium being constructed in Las Vegas.
Stadium with a view
Lanai doors, translucent roof
will give Raiders stadium outdoorsy feel
Rendering of the new Raiders stadium being constructed in Las Vegas.
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 17, 2019 - 6:00 am
 

There’s no doubt in Don Webb’s mind where the most popular photo op will be in the new Las Vegas stadium.

It’ll be at a plaza where an eternal flame will be lit in memory of Raiders founder Al Davis. From there, look to the north and you’ll catch a view of the Las Vegas Strip.

That 80-by-215-foot opening will have lanai doors that can be opened for fresh air on those perfect fall days Southern Nevada is famous for. Those doors and the translucent stadium roof will give the Las Vegas stadium the look and feel of an outdoor venue with a natural grass field.

“That whole plaza area up there in that location around the torch is going to be spectacularly popular,” predicted Webb, the chief operating officer of the Raiders’ stadium construction subsidiary.

inline-regDon Webb, chief operating officer of the LV Stadium Co., gives a tour of the Raiders stadium construction site in Las Vegas on Jan. 3, 2019. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Just above the main entrance to the stadium, the plaza will be ideally suited for fan traffic — from there, some people will move down toward the field level or up to the higher reaches of the stadium cheap seats. Having a main entry where half the attendees go up and half go down is considered the ideal ingress and egress pattern for a stadium.

But a stadium with operable doors also requires rules of operation. Those are expected to be discussed at Thursday’s Las Vegas Stadium Authority meeting.

Similar to other stadiums

The opening at the stadium will be similar to those offered at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis and U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. Both of those doors open to views of their respective downtowns.

Webb explained that team owner Mark Davis wanted to have the feel of an outdoor stadium, even in a desert climate.

“We thought the best compromise came in three ways,” Webb explained. “One, a translucent roof to let some natural light in. It’s not going to be completely transparent or clear. Two, expanses of glass. It’s a glass box and that’s not a cheap way to build a building, but we wanted that transparency.

“Three, we wanted a large opening that even when closed, appears to be open. We have a view corridor from that plaza level through the torch area out looking at the Strip. That’s a billion-dollar view as far as we’re concerned,” he said.

inline-regRendering of the new Raiders stadium being constructed in Las Vegas.

Webb said the team looked at the sexier option of a retractable roof, but the reality was that most of the time the roof would be closed because of the late summer and early fall desert heat.

That whole plaza area up there in that location around the torch is going to be spectacularly popular.

Don Webb, chief operating officer of the Raiders’ stadium construction subsidiary

“For the big stadiums, the closed ones, you have to pre-cool the building 18-24 hours before they start driving the temperature down in the building because when you bring 65,000 people in, it’s going to warm up really quickly,” said Lanson Nichols, vice president of sports architecture for Kansas City-based HNTB, the architect of record for the project.

“So you’re pushing (the temperature) down below what would be normally comfortable because it rises really quickly when you get all those people.”

Webb said the translucent roof will allow some natural light into the building and the exterior glass will be canted at a 12-degree angle.

And, the glass will be black.

“The interesting thing about black glass is, in your car if the windows are heavily tinted, you have no problem seeing out,” Webb explained. “People from outside on a sunny day will have a hard time seeing in. But at night, all the lights inside the stadium will be very visible from the outside.”

The lanai doors, meanwhile, will likely be closed most of the time because of the heat. That doesn’t mean they have to be, but there are rules that will guide those decisions.

inline-regRendering of the new Raiders stadium being constructed in Las Vegas.

Stadium officials are required to notify Clark County inspectors at least three days in advance if they intend to have doors open for a game or event.

The National Football League also has rules on stadium openings, both doors and roofs. A decision on whether openings are allowed have to be made at least 90 minutes before kickoff.

25 mph wind limit

Those decisions will be guided by wind speeds and weather monitoring. If the wind is expected to exceed 25 mph, the windows must be closed. The team also will be required to have weather monitoring stations in several locations miles away from the stadium to determine if there’s any likelihood of a sudden storm.

Game officials also can order openings closed if it’s believed they present a safety hazard for people in attendance. It will take about 10 minutes to close the stadium’s lanai doors.

In the event of a sudden closure, people would be cleared from the plaza area.

One other safety matter: The Al Davis eternal flame — it won’t be an actual flame, it will be simulated.

“But when you see it,” Webb said, “you’ll swear that it’s a real flame.”

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.

ad-high_impact_4
Business
Boyd Gaming planning new corporate campus
Casino operator Boyd Gaming Corp. has filed plans to build a new corporate campus. The plans call for two 10-story office buildings and a six-level parking garage in the southwest Las Vegas Valley. Boyd Gaming operates The Orleans, the Suncoast, downtown's California Hotel and other properties. The new headquarters would be just a mile from its current main office building.
Bellagio Conservatory transformed to celebrate Year of the Pig
The Bellagio Conservatory Team transformed the 14,000 square foot conservatory to commemorate Chinese New Year, the holiday that marks the end of the coldest days of winter. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
CES 2019: Intro uses sound to connect people
Intro, a startup that is part of the Future Worlds Accelerator in the UK, has an app that uses ultrasonic sound to find people and companies nearby.
CES 2019 Video: CES wraps up another year
Time-lapse video of the action at CES 2019 in Las Vegas. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
CES 2019: Create your own beauty products
Beauty Mix by BeautyByMe is a product that lets you create your own cosmetics and beauty products. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
CES 2019: Picobrew’s home brew machine
Picobrew brings automation to homebrewing. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
CES 2019: Surviving CES
What it's like to spend four days working the mammoth tech convention. (Jason Bracelin/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Haier’s smart home
Haier presented smart home technology at CES 2019.
CES 2019 VIDEO: Foldimate makes laundry day easy
Foldimate has created a machine that will fold your laundry for you. Just feed it anything you need folded and it will do the rest. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
CES 2019: Opte device corrects skin spots
Opte from Proctor and Gamble is a device for correcting spots and freckles from skin. It analyzes the area for spots and then covers them with a serum of matching skin tone. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Circa hotel-casino in downtown Las Vegas unveiled
Derek Stevens reveals Circa hotel-casino in downtown Las Vegas. He plans open by the end of 2020. (K.M Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Circa, new casino coming to Fremont Street
Casino owner Derek Stevens announces his new property Circa, coming to Fremont Street in downtown Las Vegas in late 2020. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Dreenk My Oeno makes wine suggestions
At CES 2019 in Las Vegas, the Dreenk My Oeno tells you all about wine.
Polaroid One Step Plus camera unveiled at CES 2019
Polaroid has moved into the digital age with its One Step Plus camera with Bluetooth. With the connected app, it turns your smartphone into a remote for the camera, along with filters and features.
Amazon is everywhere at CES 2019 in Las Vegas
Seemingly everything works with Amazon Alexa
LG Smart Mirror helps you dress snazzy
LG’s Smart Mirror is less of a mirror but more of an assistant to help get you looking snazzy. It takes your image and recommends clothes for you or matches existing clothes with new clothes, which can be purchased right from the mirror. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Underwater robots make waves at CES 2019 in Las Vegas
Robosea is a company dedicated to underwater robotics. They produce consumer robots for underwater filming as well as commercial products which can be used for underwater research. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
CES 2019 - Victrola record players spin in Las Vegas
A new spin on an old favorite, Victrola record players are meeting a demand for retro products. The brand is also making furnitures with built-in speakers.
CES 2019: Slamtec robots ready to serve
Slamtec is a robotics company out of China whose goal is to provide solutions for laser localization mapping and navigation. They have created two autonomous robots that can be used in areas such as bars, restaurants and malls. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Mixologiq drink maker appears at CES 2019 in Las Vegas.
This is the Mixologiq drink maker.
CES 2019: Veritable smart garden
Let’s face it; not all of us have green thumbs. And herbs are particularly difficult to grow, considering their constant need for sunshine. Enter the Veritable smart garden from Exky, which does it all for you. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bonnie Springs Ranch near Las Vegas being sold to developer
Bonnie Springs Ranch near Las Vegas is being sold to a developer, set to close in March. Bonnie Springs, west of Las Vegas off State Route 159 — next to Spring Mountain Ranch State Park — spans more than 60 acres and was on the market for $31 million. The developer and his project partner are under contract to buy the ranch and plan to chop it up mostly into custom-home lots. The plans includes a 25-room motel, a restaurant and a 5,400-square-foot event barn.
Bone-conduction headphones form Aftershokz
Aftershokz offers bone-conduction headphones - headphones that don’t go in the ear.
CES Happy Hour party at Hangover Suite at Caesars Palace
Conventioneers mingled during the Hardware Massive CES 2019 Happy Hour Bash at The Hangover Suite at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Autonomous Cars and Futuristic Aircraft Rule CES
Day two of CES was dominated by autonomous cars and futuristic aircraft in the North Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center.
TekNekSavr fights neck problems caused by smart phones
Atiya Syverson invented the TekNekSavr to help fight neck and head problems caused by strains while typing on smart phones. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
New eyeglasses know if you fall and call for help
The French company Abeye has created eye glasses that will detect if the wearer falls and call for help. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Company that creates vibrator-like device claims genders bias against CES
Lora DiCarlo is a women-run start-up that creates a vibrator-like device designed for female pleasure called the Osé. This year they were awarded the CES Innovation Award in the Robotics and Drone Category, but a month later the Consumer Technology Association, which runs CES, rescinded the award and their booth. Haddock and her team believe it is a reflection of gender bias and sexism in an industry with a long history of male domination.
CES-Wagz has new pet products
Wagz has three new products to help create better lives for your pets in a digital world. One is a collar with LTE tracking and an HD camera. Also a smart pet door that only lets your pet in and out. Lastly, a device to humanely keep Fluffy out of certain areas of your home. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
CES 2019: Varram lats you play with your pet remotely
Varram’s pet robot is designed to let you remotely interact with your real pet. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More in Stadium
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
Stadium Video
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like