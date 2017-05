A rendering of the Las Vegas Raiders stadium project. (MANICA Architecture)

The nine-member Las Vegas Stadium Authority is discussing a stadium lease agreement with the Oakland Raiders this afternoon.

The meeting is being held at the Clark County Government Center.

This is a breaking news story. Check back here for updates.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.