Las Vegas family gets first seats installed at Allegiant Stadium

The first few hundred seats have been installed in the upper levels of Allegiant Stadium.

The Raiders Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

A stadium isn’t a stadium with nowhere to sit and the Raiders are readying their soon-to-be Las Vegas home with the first of 65,000 seats being installed.

The first six seats were put into place last week at Allegiant Stadium in a surprise unveiling for the Diaz family, who hold season tickets.

“I’m speechless,” said Jaime Diaz on a video of the seat unveiling. “To be the first ones here to see and our seats, it’s absolutely a dream come true.”

The Diaz family thought they were just taking a tour of @AllegiantStadm. Instead they were surprised with the first seats in the house — the same seats they'll sit in this upcoming season. 📸 » https://t.co/zps2G4WS6r #RaiderNation pic.twitter.com/zZg6O120Fx — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) January 28, 2020

The seats are black, with the Raiders’ famous pirate logo adorning the top center of the backrest.

The construction team at the site has wasted no time since then, as a stadium live camera Tuesday showed dozens of seats have been installed in the 400 level on the northeast end of the $2 billion stadium.

With glass installation occurring at a rapid pace around the stadium, the sides of Allegiant Stadium should be fully covered by March, Las Vegas Stadium Company chief operating officer Don Webb said earlier this month.

The cable net roofing system and ETFE roof are slated to be raised and in place, completely enclosing the stadium, in May, Webb said.

The substantial completion date for the stadium remains July 31, weeks ahead of the the NFL preseason beginning.

When that date rolls around, the Diaz family will be ready for the occasion.

“Being born and raised in Las Vegas and to have a stadium and a team,” Diaz said. “We can say Las Vegas Raiders.”

