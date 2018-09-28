Las Vegas Raiders stadium taking shape — VIDEO

Construction at Las Vegas Raiders stadium as seen on Sept. 27, 2018, in Las Vegas.
More Raiders: Follow all of our Raiders coverage online at reviewjournal.com/Raiders and @NFLinVegas on Twitter.36.091027, -115.183647
Construction at Las Vegas Raiders stadium as seen on Sept. 27, 2018, in Las Vegas.
Construction at Las Vegas Raiders stadium as seen on Sept. 27, 2018, in Las Vegas.
More Raiders: Follow all of our Raiders coverage online at reviewjournal.com/Raiders and @NFLinVegas on Twitter.36.091027, -115.183647