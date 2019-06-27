Las Vegas Raiders stadium tour reveals latest project details

Vegas Nation Stadium Show host Ed Graney talks to business reporter Rick Velotta, who recently got a tour of the Las Vegas Stadium, and they go over all of the updates on the project.

The Las Vegas Raiders stadium continues to be on schedule despite a few setbacks in placing the trusses on the top of the structure.

Stadium show host Ed Graney and business reporter Rick Velotta go over all of the updates to the Las Vegas Stadium and what workers have been able to accomplish despite the complications.

Rick also talks about the locker room areas that are being built out and gives us a look at the track that will move the multiple field surfaces available for the Raiders and UNLV.

