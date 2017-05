May 22, 2017 - 9:31 am

Las Vegas Stadium Authority Board member Steve Hill, center, during a meeting at the Clark County Commission Chambers on Thursday, May 18, 2017, in Las Vegas. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal

The Las Vegas Stadium Authority met briefly Monday and approved its $63.8 million budget for the 2018 fiscal year.

The authority had placed a Raiders stadium lease agreement on the agenda, but that was resolved Thursday with a unanimous vote of the nine-member board.

No members of the public addressed the panel during the meeting.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.