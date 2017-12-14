Las Vegas Stadium Authority discusses UNLV Joint-Use Agreement — LIVESTREAM

The Las Vegas Stadium Authority board will get an update on the UNLV Joint-Use Agreement Thursday.

A still from a video presented by the Oakland Raiders during a Las Vegas Stadium Authority board meeting at the Clark County Government Center in Las Vegas on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

The scene at the Raiders stadium site in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2017. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

The agreement outlines how the Raiders and UNLV will use the $1.9 billion, 65,000-seat domed stadium that is being built by the Oakland Raiders.

The Stadium Authority board is also expected to review a community benefits plan that spells out the Raiders’ commitment to the inclusion of minorities and small businesses on construction subcontracts and as suppliers and game-day workers. The team has targeted workforce participation of not less than a combined 55 percent of work hours on days in which events take place at the stadium.

The joint-use agreement and the community benefits plan are widely viewed as two of the three most critical factors in the process of zeroing in on a final stadium development agreement.

The Raiders’ stadium development subsidiary can’t begin any major work on construction until the development agreement is signed and the development agreement is dependent on sign-offs on more than a dozen other matters.

The Nevada Legislature approved a $750 million public contribution toward construction costs in a special session in October 2016.

The Review-Journal will livestream the meeting on Facebook at 1 p.m.