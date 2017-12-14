Las Vegas Stadium Authority discusses UNLV Joint-Use Agreement

The Las Vegas Stadium Authority board will get an update on the UNLV Joint-Use Agreement Thursday.

A still from a video presented by the Oakland Raiders during a Las Vegas Stadium Authority board meeting at the Clark County Government Center in Las Vegas on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

The scene at the Raiders stadium site in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2017. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

The Las Vegas Stadium Authority board zipped through an hour-long meeting Thursday with a last look at the Raiders’ community benefits plan and updates on three proposals critical to completing a stadium development agreement by February.

The board doesn’t have to vote on the community benefits plan, but gave the Raiders high marks for the document that describes how the team will include minority and women subcontractors on construction and professional services.

Board Chairman Steve Hill asked members to consider which one of them would represent the authority on a seven-member oversight panel described in the plan that will monitor how the plan is enacted and a decision on that could come in January.

A much-anticipated update on the UNLV Joint-Use Agreement yielded no new information about the process and no one from UNLV addressed the board. The Review-Journal reported Thursday that the agreement would be introduced to the Nevada Board of Regents Jan. 4. Jeremy Aguero of Las Vegas-based Applied Analysis, which serves as staff to the authority board, said nearly every issue in that agreement has been resolved.

Raiders President Marc Badain told the board he was grateful for “a swift kick in the ass” from Clark County Commission Chairman Steve Sisolak to advance the community benefits plan and the joint-use agreement.

Badain explained after the meeting that Sisolak encouraged all the key players to get to work to wrap up negotiations on open issues.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.