The Las Vegas Stadium Authority meets Thursday to consider an agreement that would permit the Oakland Raiders’ contracted stadium developers to prepare the site at Interstate 15 and Russell Road for construction.

A rendering of the Las Vegas Raiders stadium project. (MANICA Architecture)

An aerial view rendering of the Las Vegas Raiders stadium project. (MANICA Architecture)

The team’s community benefits plan also is expected to be outlined by the team.

The public meeting, which begins at 1 p.m. at the Clark County Government Center, will be live-streamed at reviewjournal.com.