Las Vegas Stadium Authority to choose members for benefits panel

Las Vegas Stadium Authority Chairman Steve Hill, left, and board member Bill Hornbuckle during a board meeting at the Clark County Government Center in Las Vegas on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

When the Las Vegas Stadium Authority meets Thursday, it will consider the nominations of 16 people from eight organizations to fill seven positions on the new Las Vegas Stadium Benefits Oversight Committee.

The committee was established in a community benefits plan presented in December by the Oakland Raiders and reviewed by the Stadium Authority.

The committee is charged with overseeing the implementation of the community benefits plan that assures the inclusion of minorities, women and veterans in subcontracts for stadium work, in provisioning for materials and for work on event days at the stadium.

Eight chambers of commerce, associations and minority contractor groups were invited to nominate individuals to serve for no compensation on the board, which will be chaired by a member of the Stadium Authority board.

The authority representative is expected to be Ken Evans, president of the Urban Chamber of Commerce.

The nominees:

• From the Latin Chamber of Commerce, Sean Stewart, executive director of the Nevada Contractors Association; Sonny Vinuya, vice president and professional banking relationship manager of Nevada State Bank and president of the Asian Chamber of Commerce; and Andres Estrada, an executive with billboard advertising company Lamar Corp.

• From the National Association of Minority Contractors, Donna DiMaggio, an attorney with Holley, Diggs, Walch, Fine, Wray, Puzey, & Thompson; and Gerri Harris, executive director of diversity and contracts for MGM Resorts International.

• From the Women Business Enterprise Council, Rebecca Fountain, majority owner of KOR Building Group; Karen Cashman, president of Cashman Photo of Nevada; and Anna Siefert, Nevada Community Development liaison for the Women’s Business Enterprise Council-West.

• From the Western Region Minority Supplier Development Council, Rose Davis, director of corporate services and minority business enterprises development in Nevada for the council; and Joe Coe, director of diversity for Boyd Gaming.

• From the Asian Chamber of Commerce, William Wong, director of the Asian chamber; Peter Guzman, president of the Latin Chamber of Commerce; and Vinuya.

• From the Urban Chamber of Commerce, Craig Knight, general manager of KCEP 88.1 FM.

• From the Gay and Lesbian Chamber of Commerce, Dawn Christensen, executive director of national diversity relations for MGM Resorts International; and Miles Dickson, principal for The JABarrett Company.

• The Nevada Contractors Association also nominated Stewart.

