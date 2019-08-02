Las Vegas stadium naming deal with Allegiant appears close

Las Vegas-based Allegiant is believed to be close to signing a naming-rights deal on the $1.9 billion Las Vegas stadium valued at around $25 million a year.

A Las Vegas-based Allegiant Air plane sits on the tarmac at McCarran International Airport with the Las Vegas stadium construction in the background. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The final steel canopy truss goes up at the Raider stadium construction site in Las Vegas, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Could Allegiant’s name soon be flying over the new Las Vegas stadium?

Neither team nor airline officials will comment on the possibility, but a tweet from ESPN reporter Paul Gutierrez says a deal between the two appears to be close.

Rob Yowell, president of Gemini Sports Group in Arizona, who’s been involved in naming rights deals in his more than 20-year career in the business, said rumors abound that the team has locked in a deal valued around $20 million to $25 million per year for an unknown period.

The #Raiders are nearing a naming rights agreement with @Allegiant for the new Las Vegas Stadium. #allegiantstadium — Paul Gutierrez (@PGutierrezESPN) July 31, 2019

A naming rights deal for Allegiant may be a surprise given its standing as a low-fare airline. But getting naming rights to the stadium would boost the travel company’s brand and present new marketing opportunities, experts say.

“Other naming rights deals out there in that category are Emirates and American Airlines, which are all significant, higher-end branded airlines than Allegiant,” Yowell said.

Aviation expert Mike Boyd said an Allegiant naming-rights deal makes sense, even though the airline has a reputation for being thrifty.

“They’re the home-town team, why shouldn’t they have a stadium?” Boyd said Thursday.

‘Allegiant Stadium’ trademark

The Review-Journal first reported in May that the Las Vegas-based airline’s parent company, Allegiant Travel Co., submitted a trademark filing for “Allegiant Stadium” with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.

Allegiant said at the time the trademark application was not tied to the under-construction $1.9 billion, 65,000-seat indoor stadium slated to be completed on July 31, 2020, which Allegiant jets often fly over when they take off from McCarran International Airport.

“The purpose was to protect the trademark of Allegiant Stadium for any future uses, should we need it,” the company said then in a statement.

Raiders president Marc Badain confirmed in May that Allegiant and the NFL team had conversations regarding sponsorship opportunities tied to the stadium, but said the naming-rights process was ongoing.

Badain, Raiders owner Mark Davis and representatives for Allegiant all declined to comment on a possible naming rights deal.

Getting the deal done a year ahead of the first game in the stadium would be a win for both the Raiders and Allegiant, Yowell said.

The team would remove the pressure of making the largest deal tied to stadium sponsorship, and Allegiant would receive immediate publicity anytime the stadium is mentioned from here on out, he said.

“They get to align themselves with a storied NFL franchise known around the world,” Yowell said. “One of the things that adds value in these deals is image association and with the NFL in general, there’s a high value to that association. It’s an opportunity for them to market to all of the fan bases that will be traveling to Las Vegas.”

The deal also could mean special travel promotions for Allegiant.

“They can say, ‘Fly our airline, book this ticket package and you get a behind-the-scenes tour of the stadium, or you get a special seat upgrade,’ or whatever,” Yowell said. “Those types of things can be worked out as the most important partner on the building.”

An expert in sports law and facilities agreed the Allegiant sponsorship would be a valuable marketing tool for the company.

“It’s a way of making tangible an otherwise intangible product,” said Nellie Drew, director of the Center for the Advancement of Sport at the University of Buffalo School of Law.

“You’re mentioned every week during that season and for further events. There’s all kinds of print and media publicity. The announcers are always very careful to use that name when they’re calling the game and it’s usually in prime-time spots,” she said.

Lucrative deals

Sports venue naming rights deals can be very lucrative for a sports organization, as they are generally for tens of millions of dollars per year for multiple years.

According to a list compiled last year by the Sports Business Journal, the most lucrative naming rights deal is tied to Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, home of the NBA’s Toronto Raptors, for $639 million (U.S) over 20 years, or $30.4 million annually.

The list tags the home of the New York Jets and Giants, Metlife Stadium’s deal at up to $625 million over 25 years, and Chase Center in San Francisco, the soon-to-be-home of the Golden State Warriors, at up to $400 million over 20 years as the most lucrative naming rights deals in the U.S.

Yowell said a Raiders deal with Allegiant around $20 million or $25 million seems fair.

“For one it’s the NFL. Two, it’s a multi-tenant venue with UNLV football and the Raiders and other large events scheduled to take place there and third, obviously, it’s Vegas, which is not just a national city, but a global city.”

The deal could include a mixture of cash and airline usage for the team, like the use of a charter airplane for the Raiders. The team extended its deal with Hawaiian Airlines, the team’s official airline partner for 19 years, to fly the team and personnel to the nine away games in the 2018 season.

Allegiant is no stranger to professional sports sponsorship deals as the low-cost carrier has ties to local sports entities.

Allegiant’s logo is featured on the ice at T-Mobile Arena, the home of the NHL’s Vegas Golden Knights, as the airline has a multiyear partnership with the team designating Allegiant as the “Official Domestic Airline Partner of the Vegas Golden Knights.”

In July, Allegiant was announced as the “official airline of Minor League Baseball,” which includes the Las Vegas Aviators, the Triple-A affiliate of the Oakland A’s.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter. Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.