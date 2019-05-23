Las Vegas stadium parking plan close to being complete

Stadium Event Co. Chief Operating Officer Don Webb said the team is in the final stretch in completing their parking and transportation plan for the Las Vegas stadium.

A rendering of the new Raiders stadium during a presentation about the Las Vegas Raiders stadium project in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017. Gabriella Angotti-Jones Las Vegas Review-Journal @gabriellaangojo

That plan is expected to be complete some time next month and then released to the public.

In addition to the four identified off-site parking lots, new developments include enhanced on-site parking, real estate acquired in the stadium’s vicinity which will be converted to parking, and setting up a parking co-op with neighboring businesses, managed by StadCo, Webb said.

“By (using) neighboring business who want to participate, our goal is that has a uniform look and feel for marketing, pricing, office, security and all of that it becomes a seamless experience for the Raiders fan or the concertgoer,” Webb said.

