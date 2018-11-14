Las Vegas stadium project continues to be on schedule and budget

More than 75 percent of the $763 million in subcontracts awarded to date have gone to Nevada-based firms.

The $1.8 billion Las Vegas stadium project continues to be on schedule and on budget, representatives of the Las Vegas Stadium Authority were told Wednesday.

Don Webb, the chief operating officer of StadCo, the Raiders’ construction subsidiary, told board members that as of the end of September, $450 million — 27 percent of which was provided by public funding through room-tax revenue — has been spent on construction.

More than 75 percent of the $763 million in subcontracts awarded to date have gone to Nevada-based firms.

The approval of $750 million in public funding was partially based on providing jobs and contract work for local companies.

Earlier this week, Webb said about 900 construction workers routinely work on the stadium site every day with 100 administrators based at temporary offices in trailers just south of the site.

