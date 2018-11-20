Nevada Public Utilities Commission postpones Las Vegas Stadium meeting

The Nevada Public Utilities Commission has postponed discussions on whether the Las Vegas stadium can leave NV Energy.

LV Stadium Events Co. first filed an application to use an alternative energy supplier in September. Attorney Curt Ledford, representing LV Stadium Events, asked to continue the prehearing conference to give parties more time to review and discuss submitted documents. The prehearing conference is now scheduled to take place Dec. 4 at 10 a.m.

