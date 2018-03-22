New details emerge about Las Vegas Raiders Stadium

The Las Vegas Stadium Authority battled through technology issues with Clark County’s telephone system, but on on Thursday wrapped up most of the last documents necessary to finally approve the football stadium being built by the Oakland Raiders.

A Las Vegas Stadium Authority meeting at the Clark County Commission Chambers in Las Vegas, Thursday, March 1, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

The nine-member authority board has one more critical meeting on Wednesday to complete what has been taken more than two years from the inception of the idea to complete.

The Raiders provided more details about the stadium in a presentation of the final stadium budget and the disclosure of the guaranteed maximum price of the project necessary to satisfy requirements of state legislation enabling the project financing.

