NFL owners approve Raiders stadium project in Las Vegas

An important vote went as expected Tuesday. Attention now re-shifts to Southern Nevada.

A rendering of the Las Vegas Raiders stadium project. (MANICA Architecture)

A rendering of the Las Vegas Raiders stadium project. (MANICA Architecture)

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Raiders took an expected but significant step Tuesday in their effort to build a state-of-the-art stadium in Las Vegas after NFL owners voted almost unanimously to approve a plan for the $1.8 billion project.

The vote was 31-1 in favor of the Raiders’ stadium plan during the league’s annual meeting, a source said. The person did not disclose which owner dissented.

Attention now re-shifts to Southern Nevada.

At 9 a.m. Wednesday, the Las Vegas Stadium Authority will review the project’s final details. There, the plan can receive a final green light. Construction is currently scheduled to be completed on Aug. 1, 2020, a couple weeks before the Raiders would host their first exhibition game there. The season will begin in September.

Last March, the owners approved the Raiders for relocation.

The club is now engaged in a lengthy transition across state lines. It will play the 2018 season in Oakland and hopes to remain there in 2019; however, the franchise first must extend its Oakland-Alameda County Stadium lease beyond this upcoming season.

The owners’ consent to dozens of documents related to a development agreement between the Raiders and the authority ties up all the loose ends in a process that began in January 2016.

Owners and the authority board are signing off on formal agreements related to the team’s relocation from Oakland to Las Vegas, UNLV’s use of the stadium for the Rebel football team and the Raiders’ oversight of stadium construction and event management.

Agreements also prevent the team from leaving Las Vegas during the 30-year term of the deal and provides findings of the Raiders’ financial status to satisfy requirements listed in Senate Bill 1, the legislation providing $750 million in public money toward construction.

The authority purposely set its final approval meeting Wednesday, giving the owners one more chance to offer amendments to agreements. Raiders president Marc Badain attended the meetings in Orlando. Prior to the vote, he said that he will travel from Florida to Las Vegas to appear at Wednesday’s meeting.

More Raiders: Follow all of our Raiders coverage online at reviewjournal.com/Raiders and @NFLinVegas on Twitter.

Review-Journal staff writer Richard N. Velotta contributed to this report.

Contact reporter Michael Gehlken at mgehlken@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GehlkenNFL on Twitter.