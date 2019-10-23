83°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Stadium

NV Energy reaches agreement to serve Allegiant Stadium, Raiders’ facilities

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 22, 2019 - 5:03 pm
 

Nine months after the LV Stadium Events Co. secured approval to use an alternative energy provider, the company is moving toward becoming a long-term NV Energy customer.

The Raiders subsidiary has entered into an agreement with NV Energy for a renewable energy-based supply service based on a new tariff structure. The Nevada Public Utilities Commission would need to approve both the agreement and tariff before the deal moves forward.

This comes after 10 companies began efforts to leave NV Energy in 2018. According to the filing, NV Energy organized this proposal after receiving “overwhelming customer feedback” requesting more cost-certain and flexible electric bills.

A new renewable-based option

NV energy submitted the proposal to the PUC last week. The 25-year deal would provide bundled energy service with a reduced rate to Allegiant Stadium — set to open in time for the 2020 football season — as well as the Las Vegas Raiders’ administrative facilities and practice facility in Henderson.

The rates in the supply agreement reflect the market price of energy and would be broken down into two supply periods.

The first short-term energy supply period would enable NV Energy to serve energy from the wholesale market based on market index pricing, or energy from excess capacity from its generation fleet.

The subsequent long-term period would charge a fixed price per-megawatt hour, and includes charges for natural gas transportation. If approved, the power would be drawn from a renewable energy facility and its associated energy storage facilities beginning in the second half of 2023, when the facility is set to commence commercial operations.

“LV Stadium quickly made clear its strong commitment to Nevada, and its desire for a transactional structure that prioritized stability over the course of several years,” according to the agreement. In turn, NV Energy proposed a structure with an electric rate “fixed over the vast majority” of the 25-year term.

Under the agreement, LV Stadium Events would not be able to pursue any alternative providers for the Raiders’ facilities.

“NV Energy is honored to be the energy supplier for the Raiders and their new home at Allegiant Stadium,” according to a statement from the utility. A spokesman for LV Stadium Events did not return a request for comment in time for publication.

The agreement would be part of NV Energy’s proposed Market Price Energy Program, which would provide alternative service options to new companies locating in Nevada. The tariff would be open to retail customers that have received approval to leave NV Energy, but have not been assessed an impact fee by the PUC.

These customers cannot currently be receiving any fully bundled service from NV Energy, and they must have an annual load of at least one megawatt in NV Energy’s service territory.

Impact on customers

NV Energy stresses that the service agreement is beneficial to both itself and LV Stadium Events.

According to the agreement, long-term deals with large customers allow NV Energy to make stable planning assumptions and engage in “fixed-price, low-cost, long-term commitments” to provide energy on behalf of all customers.

This agreement “provides for affordable and predictable customer bills and shields customers from fuel and market volatility for decades,” all while avoiding “shifting costs to other customer classes,” according to the agreement.

Contact Bailey Schulz at bschulz@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0233. Follow @bailey_schulz on Twitter.


Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Business Videos
Binion's debuts a spinning bar overlooking Fremont Street Experience
Binion's debuted its spinning bar inside the Whiskey Licker Up Saloon. The Rotating bar only goes at one full rotation per 15 minutes overlooking the Fremont Street Experience. (James Schaeffer/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Day 3 of the 2019 Global Gaming Expo
Day 3 of the 2019 Global Gaming Expo took place at the Sands Expo and Convention Center in Las Vegas Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Southern Nevada could set a new resale-price record in coming months.
The median sales price of previously owned single-family homes – the bulk of the market – was $310,000 in September. Before the economy crashed last decade, prices peaked in June 2006 at $315,000, according to the Greater Las Vegas Association of Realtors.(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Walmart container park in Henderson - VIDEO
Henderson could be home to a container park associated with a Walmart Inc. initiative. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Recession lessons could help Las Vegas face next slump - VIDEO
While the last economic downturn had a dramatic impact on local casinos, most experts expect the industry will be better able to weather the storm during the next recession. (Mat Luschek / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
MGM and victims of Oct. 1 reach settlement agreement - VIDEO
MGM Resorts International and lawyers representing potentially thousands of victims of the Oct. 1, 2017, mass shooting on the Las Vegas Strip have reached a tentative settlement of between $735 million and $800 million. (Mat Luschek /Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Live music and EDM dominate the night on day 2 of A’Le’Innstock
After sunset bands rocked the crowds at A’Le’Innstock in Rachel, Nevada on the second night of the event.
iPhone 11 Release
Local Las Vegas long time Apple product consumer shares her excitement for the new iPhone 11 release Downtown Summerlin. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Lihi Levin talks about a mobil app Dropit - VIDEO
Lihi Levin, regional manager at Dropit Shopping, talks about a mobil app Dropit. The app lets customers leave their shopping bags at a store then have them delivered the same day to their home or hotel so they can shop without carrying multiple bags all day. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
North Las Vegas company prepares for Mars - VIDEO
Robert Bigelow and his Bigelow Aerospace manufacturing facility played host to eight NASA astronauts and 60 engineers this week getting to know the company’s B330 autonomous, expandable space station. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas developer talks about a new apartment complex called “the yoU”
Frank Marretti lll, founder of G2 Capital Development, talks about his new apartment complex called “the yoU” near UNLV. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Steel cables will hoist roof at Allegiant Stadium - VIDEO
Stainless steel cables are being put into place at Allegiant Stadium to begin the process of putting the roof on the 65,000-seat stadium in Las Vegas. Stadium Chief Operating Officer Don Webb explains how the cables will be used to get the roof put on the future home of the Raiders and UNLV football. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The last remaining Sigma Derby game in Las Vegas
Derek Stevens, owner of the D Las Vegas, talks about the last remaining Sigma Derby horse racing game in Las Vegas inside his casino floor. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Popeyes Spicy Chicken Sandwich Review
Janine Blake of Las Vegas gives her review of the new Popeyes Spicy Chicken Sandwich at the restaurant’s location on west Bonanza Road on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019,
SuperZoo 2019 takes over Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas
SuperZoo 2019 show for pet retailers brought pet products of all description to the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
MSG Sphere at The Venetian to cost $1.2B plus
Scheduled to open in 2021, it is expected to be busier than Madison Square Garden in New York. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Favorite products from SuperZoo 2019
Some of the fun and interesting pet products on display at the SuperZoo in Las Vegas at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
MAGIC Convention Day 3
The fashion trade show MAGIC, held Monday through Wednesday at the Las Vegas Convention Center. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
MAGIC Las Vegas - Day One
The biannual MAGIC convention show opened Monday at the Las Vegas Convention Center. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Allegiant celebrates naming deal with tailgate party
Allegiant Air employees celebrate with a tailgate party after the company’s naming deal with the Raiders for the new Las Vegas stadium.
Nevada's sportsbook operators welcome competition
Sportsbook operators from near and far are looking to get into in the established Nevada market, experts say. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST
The Raiders Allegiant Stadium construction site on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E ...
First Las Vegas Raiders season tickets fees due Nov. 15
By / RJ

As personal seat license sales for Allegiant Stadium wind down, those who reserved their spot in the $2 billion stadium will soon be expected to pay for the first season tickets in Las Vegas Raiders history.